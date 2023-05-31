Wexford’s fire service set to strike

Firefighters suiting up and heading into the heart of the blaze at Wexford General Hospital on March 1, 2023.

STRIKE action is on the horizon for Wexford’s fire service crews as their request for a pay rise and improved working conditions has fallen on deaf ears at government level.

Siptu shop steward Wayne Cox has given 21 years service at Gorey Fire Station and says the service across Co Wexford is on life support due to the recruitment crisis.

A commitment from Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien – who has responsibility for the fire service – for investment into the service has proven to be shallow, with Minister for Public Expenditure Pascal Donohoe announcing last week that there is no such money available to increase income for fire fighters.

The negotiations broke down in the context of a ballot last year which saw 95pc of fire fighters in favour of industrial action. Most crew members in Wexford are Siptu members. The National Retired Firefighters Association are also involved in the negotiations process.

On June 6 for seven days fire personnel won’t be participating in any drills or training, but will still be responding to calls.

If nothing is done, from June 13 there will be rolling closures of stations, meaning half of Wexford’s stations will closed.

“If nothing happens that week, we will be all out on strike on June 20. Saying that, as an emergency service we are legally and morally bound to attend life threatening calls in the communities we serve.”

There is palpable anger from fire fighters in the county that their concerns have been ignored.

“In any other job you might look for a pay rise, but we’re looking for an entire system change. This system was brought in in the 1940s. Wexford’s fire men and women are worse off than any firefighter in the history of the State.”

Cox counts himself very lucky to have gotten a mortgage in the early 2000s.

“I used to work as a window cleaner but it was a nightmare trying to arrange jobs. I lost that job in the financial crash. When I walked into the dole office and told them I am a retained fire fighter, their eyes glazed over. They just didn’t know what to say. I said I had such and such an income and then you have to tell them you’re available for work but only within 5kms of the station. You shouldn’t need to get social welfare when you’re part of the emergency service.”

In Ireland there are around 3,000 fire fighters, 1,000 of whom are full-time. “They are all in cities. They go into a station and they work a shift. Being a retained fire fighter involves carrying a pager and responding to calls via the pager 24/7. This entails working and living within five minutes of a station. You imagine spending your entire life within five minutes of a particular building.” He equates this to the months during the Covid pandemic when everyone was limited to being within 5kms of their home. “Everyone was up in arms about that but this is worse. You are on 337 days a year. You get 28 days annual leave.”

Even then the job is unfair in many ways, Cox said: “Our holiday pay doesn’t include the retainer, so call hours are only factored in. I know of one station officer who only gets €20 a day when he’s off on holiday.” There is an unofficial system called casual leave whereby in a two crew station – as is the case in the county’s four largest towns – time off can be booked.

“There are supposed to 15 crew members but there has never been more than 14. But if there are four people off you are not allowed to take time. I was recently training for a marathon and every time I wanted to go for a run I had to ring that station officer and often couldn’t got for a run.

“It’s like being a teenager. You have to ask permission to be away. Another factor going against attracting young people is you can’t drink alcohol for 337 days a year. If you have a wedding to go to and you’ve booked your annual leave and booked your weekend off and you might be able to get causal leave.

“You have to factor in when you’re Ok to come back on the next day. You can’t take more than 15 hours of casual leave. How many young people want to give up their social life at weekends. It doesn’t bother me at my age because I don’t go out anymore.”

He said the limitations and stress it puts on family life is very high, adding that low pay is another major issue.

“If you are a new retained fire fighter starting off the annual retainer – which is what you’re paid to be on call – starts at around €8,500 a year and the only other guaranteed income that you have is two hours a week training at the hourly rate of €21 an hour.” Fire fighters are entitled to social welfare and Cox asks why a professional emergency service should be propped up by social welfare. “It’s ridiculous in 2023. You have to walk into the dole office cap in hand. The problem is it’s a government grey area.” He said some stations like Wexford are very busy and fire fighters can earn more, but they are still precluded from getting a mortgage because of how they’re paid.

Cox said many very busy stations like Bray with 500 calls a year. “Due to the cost of living and renting the station are completely under manned and often barely have one crew.”

He said Bunclody should have nine as a one pump station, but only have five presently.

“They are only one between 50 and 100 calls a year so the income isn’t a lot. The point is the income isn’t high enough to keep people there as they can’t find another job within five minutes of the station. There is no incentive to do it.”

Cox said nearly every fire fighter he knows loves the job but hate the terms and conditions.

“I am 21 years in the fire brigade in Gorey. The fact that you are helping the community gives me great satisfaction.” Clearing up after storm damage, attending road traffic accidents (including fatalities) and ensuring elderly people have working fire alarms are among the call outs that see firemen and women called to action at all hours of the day. Fatalities can see them suffer from PTSD.

“After I attended my first fatality I would say I was thinking about that for a week constantly because you can’t prepare for that.

“I can’t think of many other jobs where you need the physical fitness, the mental acuity and the emotional resilience of this job and you’re classed as part time and you’re treated that way. It’s insane.”

A report carried out into the fire service in Ireland in 2001 found that there were difficulties in recruitment and retention.

“Nothing has been done since. New Ross has ten (fire fighters), with some recruits in training. They were taken from a two crew station down to a one-crew station. There was a big industrial fire in New Ross recently and they were an hour getting a crew from other towns.

“I was at that fire at Wexford General Hospital. Wexford town being under manned and the size of Wexford town’s area is a huge issue. The area is huge. It runs from near Gorey to Rosslare.

“They were called in to help from Enniscorthy and with the numbers they had there were only two fire fighters there to respond and they were 20 minutes there before the rest of the crew came back from Enniscorthy and there were crews arriving from everywhere. “The two had to get hospital staff to help them pull hoses in. These people aren’t trained. This is a direct result of the recruitment and retention crisis.”

He said the Wexford hospital fire could have been a disaster with huge loss of life had it happened at 4 a.m. and not 4 p.m. With some new recruits hired in Gorey, Wexford, Enniscorthy and New Ross, there has been an uptick in fire crew personnel but Cox is concerned about the high turnover of staff. “The majority of people only stay for less than five years.”

Cox acknowledges that some weeks the income can be high, but the good days don’t make up for the quiet days.

“The average income before social welfare is €27,000. You get taxed on that income. In the survey last year six in ten said they were likely to leave in the near future due to being on call 24/7, station crew levels putting additional pressure on the need to be available.” He said many employers aren’t keen to employ fire fighters who have to leave suddenly to attend a call out.

“The council will say it’s of benefit because employers get a first responder. People don’t care because the bottom line is you are going to get called away at a busy time of day. Why would they when they don’t have to and they’re not doing it.” Some work for Wexford County Council but they have to be working within five minutes of the station.

“It puts a lot of pressure on family life. When I started my children were four and six. We get paid more for weekend call outs. For the first hour you get four hours (€85) and half of that for subsequent hours. I remember when I first got the pager and my wife was going to Tesco and I said you got to take the kids with you. It’s not just you that’s in it; you’re whole family is in it.

“Weekends were gone so you miss out on all of that stuff and you’re kids miss out on it too. So it puts a lot of pressure on family life and with some of the things you see, it’s very hard not to take that home with you.” For Cox, it means long runs to clear his mind and doing Crossfit.

The fire fighters union, Siptu proposed a stable income, which should be the average industrial wage, which is around €48,000.“This will solve most of the problems we have. You get proper holiday pay, a pension and it will attract you people in because with a stable income they can apply for a mortgage. We are looking for more people in the stations to allow for time off.”

He said the union put in a high bid seeking the average industrial wage, adding that the call out rate would be much lower.

The sacrifices fire fighters make has not been acknowledged either.

“I am constantly on the phone as county shop steward. This is the biggest event to happen in trying to change the retained fire fighter system in three decades and if we don’t show a united front now, then we’ll never be able to ask for anything ever again because we won’t be taken seriously.

“Ireland is the richest country in the world in terms of GDP, according to reports. If you don’t look after your emergency services you won’t have any in the future and especially the retained service; there won’t be one in ten years.

“Put simply you can’t live on the money you get as a retained fire fighter. You can’t support a house of a family. It’s very difficult to get time off for family or another job within five minutes of a station. All of these things are making it very unattractive as a job.”