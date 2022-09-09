Wexford’s ‘Christmas House’ to continue despite rising costs of powering ‘a couple of hundred thousand bulbs’

DESPITE the news that councils around the country may turn off Christmas lights this year as part of a raft of new energy-conservation guidelines, the owner of the beloved ‘Christmas House’ in Wexford, Tony Fitzpatrick, says he will be pushing on with his annual fundraiser and spreading Christmas cheer this year, regardless of escalating costs and an “energy crisis”.

It was reported that Green Party leader Eamon Ryan had instructed local authorities to “start to look at” turning off festive lights in a bid to cut energy costs this Christmas as electricity prices continue to soar.

Listening to the news of rising energy costs from his shed at home in Drinagh, Tony continues unperturbed as, despite it only being September, he is already working away at replacing some of the “couple of hundred thousand bulbs" and adding to his award winning Christmas display, which has raised upwards of €70,000 for charity over the years.

Now doing it for the past 27 years, the cost of the electricity to power such a massive display of Christmas lights became apparent to Tony many years back, prompting him to invest in a large generator to run things off. Still though, he’s looking at significantly increased costs this year.

"I run it on oil with a big generator," he explains. “I’ve got a couple of hundred thousand bulbs and over 300 plugs. The cost of electricity to power it had just got too expensive, so a few years back I bought a big generator which would allow me to continue to add to it each year.

"Last year, it cost me over €900 in oil to do it. This year, I'd expect that it will go up a good bit. I remember when I started it was around £100 to power it for the whole of Christmas. This year, at a guess I'd say I'll be looking at around €1,500.”

However, the increased cost is not putting Tony off and he remains as determined as ever to go ahead with the annual Christmas display and to raise funds for local worthy causes.

“Oh I definitely hope to go ahead again this year yes,” he said. “I’m working away at it behind the scenes already. Unless there’s something major happens in the next couple of months, I’ll be going ahead as normal.”