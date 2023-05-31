Wexford woman tells of vaping health scare: ‘Vapes really shouldn’t be sold’

A young Co Wexford woman got so sick from vaping that she is warning people about the potential damage to health they can cause.

The woman, who is from New Ross but is living in Wexford town, said vaping played havoc with her health.

Asking to remain anonymous, the woman said: “They really shouldn’t be sold.”

She attended her GP a fortnight having started vaping using disposable vapes – having previously been a smoker on and off – and the doctor put her on steroids.

“I thought my lungs were going to give in. Ever since then I’m having more frequent chest jnfections and the doctor said the e-cigarette made my lungs weaker. I was only smoking it for two weeks before I went to the doctors over my breathing.

“My lungs was only half filling and caused me pleurisy (the inflammation of the sheet-like layers that cover the lungs). The doctor said to stop using it straight away – which I did. I’m baffled how there sold to under 18’s.”