Wexford woman speaks out after her elderly mother (82) left on a hospital trolley in a corridor for nearly 24 hours

A Wexford woman has spoken out about the ordeal suffered by her elderly mother who pent almost 24 sleepless hours on a trolley in a noisy hospital corridor under bright lights after presenting at the Emergency Department with vomiting and back pain.

Caroline O Connell has recounted how her mother Angela |(82) of Liam Mellows Park was brought to Wexford General Hospital by ambulance at 3.30pm in the afternoon but was not admitted to a ward until 2.30pm the following day and became so frustrated with the delay that she tried to leave the hospital late at night to return home.

Caroline praised the medical and nursing staff who were run off their feet in an overcrowded emergency department, with rooms and corridors filled with waiting patients, but said “there is something wrong with the system that this is there and they clearly need more resources.”

Her mother had a severe pain in her back and began vomiting early on Friday, May 20. She obtained an emergency GP appointment in the morning and was given a pain-relieving injection by her doctor but when the pain didn’t subside, she went to the hospital ED as advised.

"Close to midnight, a staff member rang me and said that my mother wanted to come home. She was trying to persuade a porter to get her a wheelchair”, said Caroline.

"She hadn’t been fully assessed at that stage but doctors and nurses had been talking to her and taking her blood pressure etc. At that point, she had had enough, she just wanted to go home.”

Caroline was asked to go to the hospital to persuade Angela that she needed to stay in the hospital to avoid the risk of her condition worsening after returning home, and was allowed into the ED for a short time to talk to her.

"The ED was over-run. There were so many people. When the doors opened you could see that all the rooms were full, there were people sitting on chairs and lying on trolleys on corridors”, she said.

"To be fair to the staff, they were run ragged. There didn’t seem to be enough of them. They were doing their absolute best under the circumstances.

"The ED looked very busy but it didn’t seem to be anything out of the ordinary for them”, said Caroline, who outlined her mother’s medical history to a doctor in the hospital and was told that she would be brought to the radiology department for an x-ray overnight. An x-ray and a number of other tests were carried out during the night.

Caroline said her mother was on a trolley beside a medical station where it was quite busy with doctors and nurses passing and every time someone rang the bell, you could hear the beeping.

"She was eventually brought up to a ward at 2.30pm the following day and remained in hospital until the following Tuesday afternoon.

"Once she got onto a ward she was looked after and it was a better environment. She was with other patients and there was a good atmosphere on the ward but there was a long delay in getting a bed in a ward.”

Caroline tweeted an annoyed message from the hospital that night, which was picked up by Morning Ireland on RTE 1 radio and she later spoke on the programme about her mother’s experience.

Angela’s ordeal coincided with the release of data from the Health Service Executive, revealing that the average waiting time for admission to hospital emergency departments in Ireland last month was nearly 14 hours for people aged 75 years and over.

The information was obtained by Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane in response to a parliamentary question. The HSE said the average waiting time nationally for the 75-year-old and older cohort is 13.75 hours but it is nearly twice that in two Cork hospitals.

"I was annoyed that my mother was on a trolley in a corridor for so long. She didn't get much sleep. She wasn’t very happy about the experience and wanted to make an escape. She wanted to be brought home but that wasn’t possible because of the combination of her being an elderly person with vomiting and back pain. If she had gone home and something happened like a heart attack or something like tha, God forbid.”

" The staff are doing their best but there are enough of them. The long delay in EDs seems to have become an accepted practice. It’s terrible.

"I suppose they have to prioritise. I wouldn’t want them treating my mam over someone more urgent but even in prioritising patients, people should not have to wait on a trolley this long. It shouldn’t be a multiple of hours or a day.

"If people who are ill have been referred to the Emergency Department by their GP, it shouldn’t involve them waiting on trolleys for hours.

"I am in no way criticising the medical staff but I think there is something wrong with the system that has been put in place by people higher up on the food chain than them.”