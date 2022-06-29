Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive Wexford woman repeatedly raped as a child urges fellow victims to come forward – ‘Truth will always outweigh lies no matter what’

Caroline Kavanagh Expand
John Giltrap. Expand

Close

Caroline Kavanagh

Caroline Kavanagh

John Giltrap.

John Giltrap.

/

Caroline Kavanagh

enniscorthyguardian

Brendan Keane

The victim of a convicted sex offender who repeatedly raped her when she was a schoolchild has spoken of her relief at seeing her attacker fail in his attempt to have his jail term reduced.

John Giltrap (61), of Termonbarry, Hospital Hill, Bunclody, was convicted of 20 counts of rape, at a Kilkenny sitting of the Central Criminal Court in December, 2020, and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Privacy