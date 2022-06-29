The victim of a convicted sex offender who repeatedly raped her when she was a schoolchild has spoken of her relief at seeing her attacker fail in his attempt to have his jail term reduced.

John Giltrap (61), of Termonbarry, Hospital Hill, Bunclody, was convicted of 20 counts of rape, at a Kilkenny sitting of the Central Criminal Court in December, 2020, and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

He had pleaded not guilty to 22 counts of rape at various locations in Bunclody between December, 1978 and March, 1982.

His victim, Caroline Kavanagh was aged between 10 and 15 when the offences took place. Last week, the Court of Appeal, rejected an attempt by Giltrap to have his jail time reduced and that appeal followed on from a failed appeal against the conviction in January, this year.

Following last week's court case Caroline spoke to the Enniscorthy Guardian and said it came as a massive relief to see the appeal fail.

“I knew he was never going to be walking free, but I thought he might get the sentence reduced and I suppose I was a little afraid that might happen,” said Caroline.

Having been in attendance on every occasion when Giltrap has appeared in court, Caroline said she was confident enough that her attacker was never going to walk free from any court room on appeal.

“I knew by the judge on the last appeal there was no way they were going to tolerate him at all,” she said.

“It’s all over now thank God, that’s the end of it,” she added.

Caroline is now encouraging other people who went through similar experiences to her to come forward and report what happened to them.

“There are people out there who haven’t got it in them to come forward,” she said. “They think they can’t do it because they don’t have witnesses and all but I had nothing. I just had my word and luckily for me the jury believed the truth, they believed me.”

With regard to advising people who are going through the same thing she did, or if someone knows of a person suffering a similar experience to hers, Caroline said: “I would tell them to work away with it because the truth will come out in the end and they will be believed. You don’t need a whole tonne of evidence. I had no evidence, I literally had my word against his and I didn’t think I was going to win because of that but I did.”

Caroline said the worst part of the legal process for her was giving evidence.

“That was definitely the worst part,” she said, and for other people contemplating giving evidence in court in relation to similar matters she said: “You will be bossed around but as long as you’re telling the truth they can argue all they want with you because the answer is always going to be the same. If you’re telling the truth and not making up something then it’s always going to be the same and then you’ll be fine.”

Caroline was in attendance to hear the Court of Appeal judgement on Thursday and said she was overwhelmed when the three-judge panel made their decision.

“I was a bit overwhelmed because it could have gone either way,” she said.

“It was such a relief because even though I knew that he wasn’t going to walk or anything, the judge was still there saying things like ‘if we were to re-do the sentence’ and at those times I was a little afraid,” she added.

“However, they went out and came back after what only seemed like 10 seconds and it was like ‘not a hope’ so I was happy then.”

“It was five years and three months in total,” said Caroline, referring to the length of time the case has been before the courts.

“March, 2017, until now but at least I can now look forward again,” she said.

“I have a brother getting married in two weeks and his own daughter is getting married in September and I’m going to the wedding, so it’s great to not have it hanging over me anymore and it’s over and done with now which is great,” she added.

While the legal aspect of the case took just over five years to complete, Caroline said it was something that affected almost her entire life.

“It was my whole life really, I was just a child but I can finally get on with it now,” she said.

Caroline has been contacted by people who are going through a similar experience to her and she said in one particular case a man has taken action because of her story.

When the offences took place, Giltrap had been in a relationship with Caroline’s sister and the appeal hearing in February this year heard how the couple had moved into a caravan situated at the rear of Caroline’s family home in Ryland’s Lawn, Bunclody.

The caravan was later moved to a nearby public area known as ‘the Green’, in Craigbawn. In her submissions, Caroline had stated that the rapes happened nearly every day and sometimes twice a day.

When the case went to trial first, Caroline was unable to speak openly about what happened to her because the law at the time prevented her from revealing her identity and she said that made her feel like a victim “twice-over”.

Caroline said that made her feel like her own identity was taken from her and she said: “I don’t think there should be any issue with having your identity revealed if you are of age and if you don’t mind having your name known.”

Glad now to be able to talk openly about what happened to her, Caroline said that should have been the case all along and that as an adult the decision to have her identity known should have been hers to make.

“It shocked me that I couldn’t make that decision and I think the system let me down then because it made me feel like a victim again,” she said.

Caroline also said having her attacker named was very important to her as a means of helping her cope and deal with what happened.

She said she was annoyed at the time, not being able to reveal her identity, especially as it was something she didn’t expect.

“I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to name him but I never expected I wouldn’t be able to name myself,” she said.

She is glad now to be able to talk about what happened without fear of being penalised by the very law that is there to protect people like her.

When Giltrap was found guilty on 20 counts of rape, it was the third time the matter had been before the courts after one trial ended with a hung jury and the second was deemed a mistrial.

The abuse started from when she was ten years old and Caroline said the first memory she has is of being raped on the side of a bed.

‘I just remember being pinned down and him raping me,’ she said. ‘After that, it was just constant,’ she added.

She said it affected her childhood. ‘I just went into myself and became very quiet,’ she said.

Caroline was 15 when her ordeal finally ended but by that stage she thought it was normal.

‘I had nearly stopped fighting him off at that stage because I almost thought “there’s no point”, it would be quicker getting it over and done with,’ she said.

“I think I began to think it was just the norm,’ she added. However, when she was 15 she noticed her friends were getting boyfriends and she began to realise that they weren’t going through the same thing she was.

‘I began to think this can’t be going on with them, they’re getting boyfriends and I wasn’t even interested and then that May, at the start of the summer holidays I told him to f **k off or I was going to the gardaí,’ she said.

‘I never went near him again after that because I never allowed myself to be on my own with him,’ she added.

‘I think he got the shock of his life when I stood up to him like that.”

Caroline said victims needs to report what is happening to them or what happened to them in the past

“I would tell anyone to report it because it is worth it in the end and in this case the judge threw the book at him because he showed no remorse at all,” she said.

Despite confiding in a relative about what happened to her, Caroline tried to put it behind her and focused her energy on rearing her own family and then, when her own children were reared, she decided to do something about what happened and in 2017 she informed the gardaí about what happened.

While she tried to put it to the back of her head, Caroline said that subconsciously what happened to her probably never went away and she thinks the trigger that made her decide to report what happened was when her attacker moved to a new housing estate.

Such was the compounding impact of what happened to her that Caroline didn’t even tell her husband the night she went to the gardaí.

She also said she is indebted to the Garda Olive McNamara and Garda Sharon Hannon for their help and support.

However, she said it was the fact that people believed her, believed the truth, that gave her a massive lift.

“It was massive weight lifted off my shoulders,” she said.

She said it was at that point that she also realised just how much of a burden she had been keeping locked inside for most of her life.

Caroline found it overwhelming when she found out that charges were going to be brought against Giltrap and recalling how she felt at the time, she said: “I thought there wouldn’t be enough evidence because I didn’t have any witnesses, however, it goes to show you, you don’t always need witnesses because all you need is the truth. The truth will always outweigh lies no matter what.”