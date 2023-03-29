Wexford woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after car dash to Waterford following potentially fatal miscarriage complications

Aisling was left haemorrhaging blood and losing consciousness in the car as no ambulances were available and the Emergency Department at Wexford General Hospital remains closed

Aisling and Martin had to make their own way to University Hospital Waterford as an ambulance was not available.

Pádraig Byrne Wexford People Wed 29 Mar 2023 at 03:00