Wexford woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after car dash to Waterford following potentially fatal miscarriage complications
Aisling was left haemorrhaging blood and losing consciousness in the car as no ambulances were available and the Emergency Department at Wexford General Hospital remains closed
Pádraig ByrneWexford People
A Wexford couple have outlined a harrowing ordeal whereby they were forced to make their own way to hospital well over an hour away in Waterford following severe complications arising from a miscarriage.