Wexford woman claims €500,000 EuroMillions win after losing the winning ticket for one week

Nuala Croke celebrates with family and Andrew Algeo, Chief Executive of the National Lottery Andrew as she collects her prize worth €500,000 from National Lottery HQ on Wednesday 31st of August.

A Wexford woman who scooped €500,000 in a recent EuroMillions draw almost lost out on her cash windfall when she lost the winning ticket for almost a week.

Nuala Croke purchased the winning quick pick ticket in Corrigan’s Spar Supermarket in Oulart on the day of the draw. For Nuala, the purchase was just an afterthought to her regular grocery shop, and she didn’t ever consider that she could be a winner, even when the numbers were announced.

“I went into the shop to pick up some bread, milk and a packet of biscuits. I had a few bob left over so I purchased one line of a EuroMillions plus ticket. When the winning shop was announced, I didn’t think I won because I’d convinced myself I’d bought it in another shop. My friend Bridget told me to go check my ticket, she had a feeling I was the winner, and when I went to look for the ticket – I couldn’t find it anywhere!” she recounted.

“It was only a couple of days later, low and behold I found the ticket in my purse. So, I gathered some friends together in my house and I rang the National Lottery Claims Department. That’s when they informed me my ticket was worth €500,000! Well, the entire room erupted roaring and cheering it was just electric.”

Nuala and her large family travelled to the National Lottery winners room on Wednesday to collect her winnings. She revealed to the National Lottery how she hopes to spend the money.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the prize out with my family members. I have ten children, twenty grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, I can’t wait to spoil them,” she said.