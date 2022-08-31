Wexford woman at the heart of campaign calling for VAT on defibrillators to be scrapped

Irish Heart Foundation Resuscitation Manager, Brigid Sinnott, with Community First Responders (CFR) Ireland chairperson, John Fitzgerald, at the launch outside Government buildings today of the charity's pre-Budget submission, in which it calls for VAT to be scrapped on life-saving defibrillators. Photo: Justin Farrelly.

AN online petition organised by the Irish Heart Foundation calling on the Government to scrap VAT on defibrillators has to-date been signed by over 8,400 people around the country.

Calling the VAT “a tax on saving lives”, the IHF said it must be scrapped and emphasised it's point in a pre-budget submission launched last week.

The charity claims the average cost of an automated external defibrillator (AED) - €1,500 including €345 VAT - makes them unaffordable for many community organisations and as a result it’s calling on Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe TD, to remove the 23 per cent tax burden levied on the devices, in next month’s Budget.

The Foundation’s Resuscitation Manager is Brigid Sinnott, from Monageer in County Wexford, and she said sports and voluntary groups are also being hit with an estimated extra €100 in VAT when they replace their AED’s pads and batteries, which is required regularly to keep them in working order.

Commenting on the matter Ms Sinnott said: “The VAT on defibrillators is a tax on saving lives and it’s time it was removed."

Ms Sinnott is also a community first responder trained to administer defibrillation before paramedics arrive.

“The more AEDs there are available in local communities and accessible to the public, the more lives can be saved,” she said, when speaking to this newspaper about the issue.

"This is an something that has been going on for a long time,” she said.

Ms Sinnott said the issue was borne from EU directives which meant VAT couldn’t be removed from certain products.

However, in recent times there has been a shift and now for certain products there is a chance that VAT can be removed and she said the IHF is working at ensuring “the right products” are targeted

Ms Sinnott highlighted that all of AEDs that are located in sports clubs and community centres throughout the county are the result of fundraising.

“These are ordinary people who have worked hard at fundraising,” she said.

“You’ll realise that the AED has actually cost €1,500 and then because they need to be boxed when they’re outside the cabinet has VAT added to it as well so it ends up that it really costs voluntary organisations the bones of €2,000 and that’s a lot of money to raise.”

Ms Sinnott also pointed out that the take from the VAT on defibrillators is not a massive amount of money and commented: “It’s not like the Government would be losing out on a massive tax take if they cut they scrapped the 23 per cent.”

She also said that if the cost of getting an AED was reduced, by way of scrapping the tax, it would also lead to a situation whereby more of the life-saving equipment could be installed and located at around the country.

“If someone has shockable rhythm and you get an AED on them quickly there is a very good chance you will get them back,” she said.

“The loss to the Government if they scrapped the tax would not be huge but the difference it might make to a community could be huge because it could mean they would be able to get one for their area.”

Ms Sinnott also highlighted the fact that replacing the pads and batteries is another expense where VAT comes into play.

“It all costs money and do we really need to be putting a tax on equipment that saves lives,” she said.

The latest annual report of the Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest Register (OHCAR), was published in December, 2021, and relates to the previous year’s statistics.

Commenting on the report Professor Conor Deasy, the chairperson of the OHCAR, said: “This is the first vital step in the chain of survival to save a life. Half of cardiac arrests are witnessed by bystanders – the person literally collapsed in front of them.”

Prof Deasy said the key step for the bystander was immediately calling 112/999, the call taker providing instructions to commence chest compressions and the person shouting for someone to get the nearest AED (Automated External Defibrillator).

“Reducing time to first shock is one of the key ways in which we can improve cardiac arrest survival,” said Prof Deasy.

“Make sure AEDs are accessible in your community and registered with the HSE National Ambulance Service,” he added.

"When an individual suffers a cardiac arrest in the community, minutes matter in order to try and save that person’s life. The public have a vital role to play in responding to these emergencies.”

Significantly, most out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occurred in the home – around 75 per cent – and in 2020 there were 2,638 cases of OHCA where paramedics attempted resuscitation.

The report also indicated that 164 patients survived their OHCA with 98 per cent of them leaving hospital with ‘moderate to good neurological outcome’.

Meanwhile, Ms Sinnott said the online petition has been gaining a lot of traction with thousands of people signing up to it in support.

More than 8,400 people so far have signed the petition launched by the charity as part of its drive to have the VAT on AEDs scrapped and everyone is being encouraged to give their support to it.

“We hope the minister will have listened to the thousands of individuals who have supported our petition by the time he delivers his Budget,” said Ms Sinnott.

The voluntary group, Community First Responders Ireland (CFR Ireland), is also backing the call with its chairperson, John Fitzgerald, saying the organisation has “long called for VAT on AEDs to be removed.

He said his organisation was delighted to be joining with the Irish Heart Foundation to support the campaign to have the tax scrapped.

“The VAT on AEDs is a barrier to saving lives and we hope the minister will remove it in the Budget,” he said.

In its pre-Budget 2023 submission, the Irish Heart Foundation is also calling for the publication and full funding of the long awaited National Stroke Strategy, including an allocation of over €10m over the next three years to boost stroke service staffing levels.

The charity wants €1m in funding for a new Cardiovascular Health Unit in the Department of Health, and for work to begin on a national cardiovascular health policy.

In addition, the submission urges the Government to direct the proceeds of the Sugar Sweetened Drinks Tax towards a national programme to improve children’s health.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The tax could be made more effective if it was extended to include milk-based drinks.”

The IHF is also calling for a 20 per cent increase to the school meals programme budget, at a cost of €13.6m and for the introduction of healthy food subsidies to help disadvantaged communities.

Along with a 10c excise duty on every millilitre of e-cigarette liquid sold, it is also asking Min Donohoe to “start the ball rolling” on pro-rata increases to tobacco taxation which would mean a pack of 20 cigarettes costing €20 by 2025.

“This would require a Budget price rise of €1.57 a packet next month,” said the spokesperson.

Anyone interested in signing the petition to have the VAT on AEDs scrapped can access it online at https://my.uplift.ie/petitions/scrap-vat-on-aeds-it-s-a-tax-on-saving-lives.