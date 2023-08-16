Wexford woman Alice Doyle first Irish woman to ever to stand for IFA deputy President role

A Co Wexford woman has been nominated as the first Irish woman to stand for one of the most senior roles in the IFA, in the upcoming IFA deputy president elections.

Alice Doyle from Ballyoughter in north Wexford was nominated by six county IFA branches, including Wexford, to run in the election which takes place in November.

Ms Doyle is currently chair of the national IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Committee and has been very proactive at promoting mental health awareness among farming families. She has also been very active in Macra na Feirme.

Ms Doyle said: “I am very honoured to have been chosen to stand in the upcoming elections and look forward to meeting IFA members over the coming months.” September 12 is the closing date for nominations for the role, with voting taking place for the first time by post this November.

Wexford IFA president Jer O’Mahoney welcomed the news, saying he believes Ms Doyle would make an excellent deputy president.

"The voting system has changed this year so it will be quite interesting,” he said. “You used to have to attend your branch and sign the ballot paper there. There are 75,000 IFA members who will all be getting the ballot paper in the post so they can post their vote in or bring it into their branch. We are expecting a much higher turn out and in Alice’s case – there are so many women who don’t attend the meetings – you’d imagine there would be a silent vote which could be 40pc, so it’s a great opportunity.” He said the vote shouldn’t come don to men versus a woman, but added that as this is the first time a woman is running for the role there will be a novelty factor, which will be significant.