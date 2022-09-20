Wexford volunteers unite to collect over two tonnes of rubbish in Big Beach Clean event

Some of the bags of rubbish collected by volunteers at Wexford Estuary.

Over 360 volunteers rolled up their sleeves and headed for the Wexford coastline last weekend to take part in the Big Beach Clean, and collected a massive two tonnes of litter in the process

The Big Beach Clean is an annual call to action that runs as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy and invites communities and volunteers around the country to remove litter from around the Irish coast after the end of the bathing season.

Once more, volunteers were asked to join the call to action, no matter how far from the coast. Statistics show that the number one cause of marine litter is litter dropped in towns and cities and getting involved in the Big Beach Clean has been a way for residents of non-coastal counties to help prevent litter entering our waterways tackle the problem at its source.

This year, a record number of over 500 clean-ups were organised by volunteers who removed over 63 tonnes of litter nationwide.

Volunteers at the beach clean at Tomhaggard Beach.

Volunteers at the beach clean at Tomhaggard Beach.

In County Wexford, 32 groups banded together to carry out clean-up events removing an estimated 2 tonnes of litter over the weekend. Among these groups, we were joined by Tomhaggard Clean Coasts Group, Duncannon Tidy Towns, Bridgemeadow Residents Association, and others. Groups in Wexford tackled litter in several locations, including The White Hole Beach and Duncannon Beach.

Each year this initiative is also an opportunity for Big Beach Clean Wexford volunteers to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project, which entails collecting the amount and types of litter on Irish beaches and filling in Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards to share with Ocean Conservancy, help heighten awareness about the issue of marine litter serving as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem and help shape future policies and campaigns.

Some of the bags of rubbish collected by volunteers at Wexford Estuary.

Some of the bags of rubbish collected by volunteers at Wexford Estuary.

So far, data collected from the International Coastal Cleanup have informed policy in a number of areas, leading to laws banning the use of plastic grocery bags; prohibiting smoking-related litter; encouraging the use of reusable bags; prohibiting mass balloon releases; and prohibiting foam food and beverage takeaway containers.