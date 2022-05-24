Wexford volunteers are thanked for their vital work during Covid pandemic

AS the sun shone on Wexford’s quayfront on Sunday, in some ways, it feels like the Covid pandemic was a long time ago. Although we’d like to banish the whole thing to a distant corner of our memories, what cannot be forgotten is the amazing role played by a whole host of dedicated volunteers throughout the county in times of most need.

It was with this in mind that Wexford Volunteer Centre and Wexford County Council hosted a ‘Volunteer Thank You Event’ to pay tribute to those who went above and beyond the call of duty throughout the pandemic. MC Alan Corcoran of South East Radio spoke with members of the Civil Defence, The Order of Malta and the Irish Red Cross about some of the vital tasks they performed during the pandemic. There were also contributions from the likes of Meals on Wheels and Wexford Tidy Towns, speaking of how they negotiated what was an unprecedented crisis for us all, which Chairman of Wexford GAA Micheál Martin spoke of how the association put its shoulder to the wheel locally while action on the pitch came to an abrupt halt.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Barbara Anne Murphy was fulsome in her praise of everybody who had done so much over the past couple of years, while Manager of Wexford Volunteer Centre Jane Byrne spoke of the strong community spirit that exists across Co Wexford.

"Wexford has such a passionate and powerful community spirit which is kept alive by the strength and support of volunteers,” she said. “During Covid, volunteers and organisations came together and looked after one another. For some, it might have been their first experience of volunteerism. For others, it was a continuation of years of volunteering. But it made a huge difference and provided a helping hand to those who needed it most.

"This event was just about celebrating our great volunteers and to show each and every one of them how much we appreciate the work that they do and acknowledge the sacrifices that they make to improve the lives of others and create community spirit.”

In 12 months, Wexford Volunteer Centre has supported over 8,500 hours of volunteering and now has over 1,700 volunteers and 170 organisations on its database, with hopes of growing this even further in the coming months. In recent weeks, they've played a vital role in the Wexford response to the Ukrainian crisis, assigning volunteers to assist those arriving into Rosslare after an arduous journey.

With 'thank you’ being the sentiment of the day, Ms Byrne was also delighted to unveil a brand new ‘Volunteer Reward Card’ which the centre is launching. From now on, anyone who completes more than 10 hours of voluntary work through Wexford Volunteer Centre will be eligible for a rewards card which entitles them to discounts at over 30 local businesses with more due to come on board. For more details on getting signed up as a volunteer, visit volunteerwexford.ie.