Wexford vigil planned for Sligo murder victims Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

THE brutal murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Co Sligo in recent days have sent shockwaves right across the country and in particular the LGBTQ+ community.

Gardaí stated that both men suffered significant injuries and were found dead in their homes on Monday and Tuesday. Gardaí are investigating the theory that the men were targeted through dating apps online, with homophobia a possible motive being considered by investigators.

The LGBTQ+ community across the country has been stunned by this revelation and in Wexford, the Wexford Pride group has mobilised quickly to organise a vigil on Wexford’s quayfront tomorrow night in memory of the deceased men. They are also calling on the general public to express solidarity and send a message that these horrific attacks on their community will not be tolerated.

Announcing details, Wexford Pride said: “Following reports of targeted acts of violence against members of the LGBTQIA+ community that resulted in the tragic loss of both Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt over the course of the past week, Wexford Pride is calling on members of the public to join us on Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m. on Wexford Quay to express solidarity and stand together against targeted harassment and violence against our community.

“We would encourage those in attendance to bring along their pride flags and colours or any other tokens to express their solidarity.”