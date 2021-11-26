Wexford trio will represent Ireland at strongman world championships

Strongmen Bobby St. Ledger from Ballinaboola, Aidan Kennedy from Kilegney, Clonroche and PJ Kennedy from New Ross, who will be competing for Ireland in Finland. Photo: Mary Browne

THREE strongmen competitors from County Wexford will be representing Ireland in the WHEA World Strongman World Championships which are due to take place in Kuopio, Finland, on December 18 and 19.

Aidan Kennedy (47), PJ Kennedy (50) and Bobby St Ledger (37), will be hoping to bring world titles back home to Ireland when they go up against some of the world’s foremost athletes.

Aidan Kennedy, from Killegney, Clonroche, is currently Ireland’s strongest man in the masters, over 40s, category.

He is also the second strongest man in Europe, following a recent competition in Wales.

Some of the events he competed in for the Euros included the 260kg deadlift for reps, quarter of a tonne frame carry, and pulling a lorry.

Ahead of the trip to Finland, Aidan believes he can improve even further.

“I believe I can get better and stronger, even at my age,” he said.

Aidan is passionate about the sport and has made many good friends through participating in events.

Despite a gruelling training regime Aidan said the rewards are worth it and he is proud to be flying the Irish flag in Finland.

PJ Kennedy got into strongman events in 2016, although he always had a love for the sport.

His son, Dean, was competing and PJ used to train with him in addition to helping run and set competitions such as the Hook Lighthouse event.

“Lads were always saying I should give it a go so I did my first competition in Belfast, in which I finished second in the all-Ireland log and deadlift master section,” said PJ.

“I did many shows up along to this year where I placed third in the all-Ireland natural strongest master which was held in Kilkenny,” he added.

PJ recorded personal bests in all of the Kilkenny events he participated in and that led to him qualifying for Europe’s natural strongest master competition, which took place in Wales, last September.

PJ finished sixth in that event and recorded more personal best results and he then qualified for the world championships in Finland.

Despite anticipating it being a gruelling two-day event, PJ is looking forward to the challenge and the chance to represent Ireland.

“My favourite event is the log and truck pull, and axel press,” said PJ. He also admitted that his least favourite event is the sandbag for distance.

Bobby St Ledger from Ballinaboola competes in the U80kg class and has competed in Ireland, England and Finland. He has competed in heavy weight competitions and recorded some very strong finishes.

For four years, Bobby held the Irish log record in the under 80kg class, with 110kg pressed over head, until the record was finally broken this year by 2.5kg.

Bobby is going to the world championships on the back of third place finish in the European championships. He also competed in the world championships on two other occasions, finishing second and fourth, and is hoping for even more success this time around.