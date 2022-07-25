Wexford trio living the dream in America on football scholarships

Mikie Rowe, who was named US Player of the Year in 2019 after he scored 22 goals in the past season.

Campile-based Ryan Walsh-Rowe, who is currently a goalkeeper at Campile United, is now embarking on the journey of a lifetime after heading out to the USA this summer to take up a prestigious football scholarship.

Ryan has become a student-athlete at Coastal Bend College, which is located in Beeville, Texas. He will spend the next four years studying for a lucrative degree and combining his university studies alongside playing for the men’s soccer team -nicknamed the Cougars – and training in a full-time environment.

Campile-based Neil Ennis, who is currently a centre back at Campile United, will be heading to America this summer on a football scholarship. Neil has become a student-athlete at Jefferson Community College, which is located in Watertown, New York.

He will also be spending the next four years studying for a degree and combining his studies alongside playing for the men’s soccer team –nicknamed the Cannoneers – and training in a full-time environment.

Campile-based Matthew Foley, who is currently a defender at Campile United, is the third player from your area to be heading to America this summer on a football scholarship. Matthew has become a student-athlete at Gennesee Community College, which is located in Batavia, New York.

He will also be spending the next four years studying for a degree and combining his studies alongside playing for the men’s soccer team –nicknamed the Cougars – and training in a full-time environment.

All three players have gained their scholarships through the assistance of SMUSA Scholarships.

"Ryan, Neil and Matthew have all been a pleasure to work alongside and they are all delighted to have secured a scholarship through the assistance of SMUSA Scholarships,” said Mikie Rowe.

“All three players have worked hard to gain this opportunity of a lifetime, both with their academics and on the football pitch, which have played a major part in their success."

SMUSA will be heading to Campile United Football Club in August, which gives the chance for male players to follow in the footsteps of Ryan, Neil and Matthew, and start their American Scholarship journey. SMUSA Scholarships have over 20 years of experience in the college game – as players, coaches and consultants. As Ireland’s leading soccer scholarship consultants, SMUSA have placed over 500 players over just short of a decade and also earned our clients $10m of scholarship money.

SMUSA will be taking a group of male and female players across to Florida in March 2023 to give them a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live the life of a student-athlete before they commit to a college or university in the USA. This is a unique opportunity for players to play against top college teams, visit a wide-range of colleges and universities, and experience what America has to offer. Any players interested must express their interest or confirm their place to avoid any disappointment in missing out.

Places in the SMUSA Network are available for students looking to enter the U.S. university system, for those wanting to head out in 2022, 2023 or 2024. Players wanting to start their once-in-a-lifetime journey should consider attending an upcoming Assessment Day -where you will get to meet the SMUSA staff, learn more about the scholarship route and also play in an 11v11 match on Tuesday, August 9, in Wexford (male players).

Any interested player should register on the website at www.smusa.co.uk/applyor contact SMUSA Scholarships at info@smusa.co.uk.Quote from SMUSA Senior Scholarship Consultant Mikie Rowe, who has lit up American colleges soccer through his goal scoring for his team in Georgia, said:" It’s a fantastic achievement for the three lads who have been eyeing up the American route for a while now and it’s a reward for all of their hard work. “

"The parents often go under the radar, but a lot of credit must go to the families of the three lads who’ve been nothing but 100pc supportive during this process.

"They’ve spent years and years travelling near and far with the boys for training and matches, and continue to support them to this day, and are now getting their rewards. It’s also a testament to the work that goes on at Campile United to have three players come up through the ranks from Under-10s to the first team and then advance on to a scholarship in the states, where they now have a fantastic opportunity to take their football careers to another level while getting a university degree.”

He said this shows a clear pathway for players seeking a realistic route to further their football careers.

"Campile United is a club that has bought into this idea of developing players and no doubt will see its benefits in years to come. An American soccer scholarship is something I was lucky enough to experience personally and can safely say they were the best years of my life. That’s why I am such a big advocate for this route for young footballers and couldn’t be happier for the three local lads who have such an exciting time of their lives ahead of them.”