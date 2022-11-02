WEXFORD County Council and Irish Water have announced a boil water notice is now in place for over 25,000 people serviced by the Wexford town water supply.

The notice was put in place late this (Wednesday) evening with immediate effect “due to the detection of Giardia in the water supply and following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Wexford County Council".

The authorities say that they took the action “to protect the health of consumers” across Wexford. It is unclear if people are sick as a result of consuming water today, however, Irish Water are warning “if customers feel unwell, they should contact their GP for medical advice”.

All consumers affected by the notice must boil tap water before drinking.

The area impacted covers the whole of Wexford town and out as far as the likes of Taghmon. For further details and a full map, see water.ie.

The announcement comes after extremely heavy rain and stormy conditions across the county throughout the day. Back in March of this year, the Wexford supply was plagued with issues as a result of heavy rains and pressure was put on Irish Water to upgrade infrastructure in Wexford.