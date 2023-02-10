Wexford town to see major traffic disruption due to works on main artery

MOTORISTS in Wexford town are being warned to expect significant traffic delays next week as a stop/go system and a complete road closure is set to be put in place on a main artery in the town centre from Monday to Friday.

School Street has seen its fair share of roadworks in the past, most notably seeing road closures in 2021 with councillors stating that the local authority was being “held to ransom” by utilities companies, digging up the road if and when they pleased.

It seems to be this latest work is being carried out by utility companies too, as Wexford County Council’s alert stated that the stop/go system was “to facilitate essential service installation”.

Recently, the road surface at school street was described as being akin to a “lunar landscape” by Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor, who raised the issue at a council meeting, however, it’s unclear whether the council intends to carrying out resurfacing while the road is being dug up.

The stop/go system will be in place from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Monday, February 13 to Wednesday, February 15 from St Peter’s Square to the junction with Francis Street. On Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17, a complete road closure will be put in place from St Peter’s Square to the entrance of the Presentation Secondary School.

The works are likely to cause major disruption, with this route being a favoured alternative to Wexford quay. It’s also likely to cause issues for school traffic.

Wexford County Council says that a traffic management plan will be in place over the course of the week and that diversions will be clearly signposted.

Motorists are warned to “expect delays and avoid this route where possible”.