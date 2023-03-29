Wexford town street will be closed to traffic for the Easter school holidays

Recent pipe work on School Street which is to close for the Easter holidays

Wexford motorists are bracing themselves for delays and disruption as one of the busiest streets in the town, is due to close for almost two weeks from Monday next, April 3 to Friday, April 14.

The temporary road closure of School Street, a crucial artery for Wexford town traffic is to facilitate the breaking out and reinstatement of the existing footpaths along the street which was also closed recently for piping works by Uisce Éireann.

According to Borough Engineer Eilis Furlong, the contractor will commence work on the Peter’s Square side of the street on April 3 when there will be a full road closure, with residential and business access to School Street available via John Street during this time.

One the contractor has passed through the narrow parts of School Street, it will be possible to allow access from the Peter’s Square side again.

The road will be closed to all traffic at Peter’s Square and from the entrance to the Franciscan Friary on School Street for the full duration of the contract. Motorists and pedestrians will be updated through the Council’s Mapalerter system.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes south bound through Francis Street, Waterloo Road and Grogan’s Road and north bound to Roche’s Road, Thomas Street and Talbot Street to Summerhill Road, Belvedere Road, Davitt Road North, St John’s Road and Lower John Street.

The alternative routes will be signposted and local access will be available for residents and businesses while pedestrian access will be maintained during the work.

After the new footpaths have been installed, a short period of time will be allowed to elapse before resurfacing commences again, to allow the concrete to harden fully. School Street will be fully open during this time and will be closed again when the work resumes. Advance notice will be given of this work.

The Council is advising motorists that daily journeys by car will have to be altered for the duration of resurfacing work on such a busy road and to keep an eye out for advance notices in order to avoid unnecessary delays and inconvenience.

It will be possible to provide pedestrian access with a rolling road closure for the majority of the work, but for the narrowest section, closest to St Peter Square, it will have to be closed off, while still providing access for residents and businesses.