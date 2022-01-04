Wexford town performs well in latest IBAL litter survey but some areas need improvement

Entrance to Rope Walk car park which is the most littered site in Wexford town according to IBAL.

Wexford has emerged as a strong performer in the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) report compiled by An Taisce, which rates the town “Clean to European Norms” with seven out of 10 surveyed sites achieving a top litter grade, although the overall ranking slipped slightly from 14th to 15th place out of 40 towns and cities nationwide.

The top performing areas included North and South Main Street which were described as “exceptionally freshly-presented and clear of litter”; Wexford quay front, the train station and a number of approach roads.

The most heavily littered site, with little change from a previous IBAL report in October, was Rope Walk Car Park where the judges found large amounts of casual litter while the Bring Facility at Tesco was “poorly presented and maintained” with full and overflowing units and bags of discarded items left on the ground.

Grade A-rated Aldi supermarket on Newtown Road came in for high praise, with the car park area labelled as “practically spotless” and the area enhanced by attractive planting around the perimeter.

Wexford quay front, another top location, was described as being in “excellent condition” with a “complete absence of litter throughout” and all aspects well-presented and maintained including signage, life-belts, seating, planting, visitor information notices and dog fouling facilities. The “Wexford Whale” art feature on the bridge wall was described “a lovely addition”.

Ropewalk Car Park was given a Grade D – “the perimeter was riddled with heavy levels of a wide variety of litter, combined with dumped items such as a suitcase, rubble and debris. There were no litter bins and no litter awareness notices”.

The R733 approach road (from Pembroke Hill Roundabout also received a Grade A as did the R769 approach from New Ross Roundabout which the judges described as “ a clean and welcoming road” with no litter noted.

Wexford train station was “attractively presented” with a colourful planter box and brightly painted electricity box near the shelter area, where the provision of a unit for cigarette butts was recommended to prevent them being discarded beneath the seating.

The judges said care needs to be taken to ensure that litter doesn’t build up beside the electricity sub-station.

The recycling facility at Tesco was given a Grade C and described as “poorly presented and maintained”.

"The area to the base of the units was dirty and littered but it was the bags of rubbish to the rear of the newspaper recycle units and to the side of the clothing units that really brought down the litter grade”, with the inspectors adding that “it didn’t get into this state overnight”.

South Main Street was hailed as an “exceptionally clean shopping street” with “credit due to the users and those responsible for its maintenance.”

"It is a rare occasion that a shopping street is so pristine –well done to all concerned”, the judges enthused. North Main Street also received a top litter grade and described as “well-presented and maintained”, said the IBAL report.

An Taisce inspectors noted that “ clearly a careful eye is kept on any vacant / unoccupied premises as there was no litter directly associated with same”.

The Gorey approach road from Wexford town was given a Grade B+ with much of it presented well but the report said it was “impossible to ignore the food-related items on the right hand side” while adding that this could easily be a top-ranking site with a quick clean-up.