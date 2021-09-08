Wexford town gets Fáilte Ireland grant of €228,000 to erect roof over Monck Street

Wexford town has been allocated a grant of €228,000 by Fáilte Ireland for the construction of a retractable all-weather roof over Monck Street, in order to provide permanent outdoor dining facilities in the area.

The news was announced on Wednesday afternoon by James Browne, Minister of State at the Department of Justice.

Wexford County Council applied for funding for the project earlier this year under Fáilte Ireland’s Weatherproofing and Outdoor Dining Infrastructure grants scheme.

Deputy Browne said he was delighted to announce that the application had been successful.

"The funding aims to support tourism and hospitality jobs and help businesses develop new ways of catering for tourists outdoors. Access to outdoor dining facilities will continue to be a key part of the hospitality sector as we look forward to 2022 and beyond. This scheme strengthens the Government’s commitment to develop tourism and necessary infrastructure”, he said.

“Outdoor dining and hospitality will now be a year-round feature of our hospitality offering and businesses need to be supported. The funding will give Monck Street’s hospitality businesses the opportunity to adapt and develop their offering”.