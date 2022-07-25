Wexford Town Friends of Ukraine see great support for their efforts

On Friday morning in the FDYS Francis Street, Rosslare Golf Club Captains Diarmaid Ó Raghnaigh and Dorcas Maher presented a cheque of eight hundred euro to the Wexford Town Friends of Ukraine, it was accepted by Norrie Goff and Catherine Howard.

PROVIDING a vital service for those who have been displaced by the horrific war in their homeland, the Wexford Town Friends of Ukraine have received great support from the local community since their establishment back in March.

Among those to have provided financial support were members of Rosslare Golf Club who were delighted to present a cheque for €800, the proceeds of their Captain’s Drive organised by Captain Diarmuid O Raghnaigh and Lady Captain Dorcas Maher. However, the group has also seen significant donations of late from Mayglass NS, Meanscoil Gharman, Clonard Community Playgroup, as well as a number of anonymous donations. The money raised goes directly towards providing learning resources to Ukrainians attending conversation sessions and English lessons at the FDYS.

Having setup back in March with the assistance of Jane and Eva from Wexford Volunteer Centre and Sandra Walsh of Wexford Local Development, the group quickly became active in the response at Rosslare Europort where Ukrainians began to arrive. Since then, they’ve helped to put in place a befriending service and English conversation classes, as well as helping to source and provide items like school uniforms, toys, books etc.

Their first “Drop in Coffee/Befriending Session” was held in Wexford Volunteer Centre back in April and around 30 Ukrainian people came along. It became apparent that a bigger venue was needed and FAB Community and Family Resource Centre became the groups parent body, with the FDYS in Francis Street hosting up to 70 Ukrainians each Friday morning.

Wexford Town Friends of Ukraine are extremely grateful to all who have helped with their efforts so far and, in particular, they were keen to thank all those who have donated and the services who’ve provided them with great support so far.