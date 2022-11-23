Wexford

Wexford tornado victims to get update at information meeting

newrossstandard

David Looby

SOUTH WEXFORD people who sustained damage to their homes – and suffered huge losses at their businesses and farms – will be updated about applying for financial support at a public meeting being held in Clongeen Hall on Monday at 7 p.m.

The county’s five TDs are set to attend, with county councillors also invited, following an information meeting at the hall in mid-November.

The five TDs Brendan Howlin, James Browne, Verona Murphy, Paul Kehoe and Johnny Mythen are due to meet in advance of the public meeting, with impacted residents of the Clongeen, Foulksmills, Saltmills, Ballycullane and Ramsgrange areas eagerly awaiting information on how they can access supports as the cold winter weather sets in on homes badly damaged from the freak weather event earlier this month. 

