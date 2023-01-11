Wexford tornado response branded ‘a disgrace’ as no supports received

NUMEROUS Wexford families whose premises were damaged in the tornado which struck the Foulksmills area in November have yet to receive any compensation.

A spokesperson for the families said they have yet to get the support they were promised by public representatives in the wake of the devastating weather event, which led to hundreds of thousands of euros in damage to farms, homes and businesses.

Deputy Verona Murphy said the Government has been very slow to provide the necessary supports. “If you look at the tornado and the response to that; that says it all.

“The Tanáiste told us our first port of call should be the insurance companies. We now have to arrange a meeting with the new minister in charge, Simon Coveney. That’s pathetic for people who went through such a horrendous experience.”

Two public information meetings were held at Clongeen Hall in November where affected people were told Red Cross funding runs to up to €20,000, while funding from the Department of Social Protection runs to €5,000. It was made clear to Senator Malcolm Byrne, (the only government party Oireachtas member in attendance), that money well in excess of €20,000 is needed by several people and an agreement was reached at a meeting for a total figure to be collated and sent to the Department of Housing.