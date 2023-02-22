Wexford to New Ross three vehicle road crash claims man’s life

One person has died with several others, including two children, are badly injured following a three vehicle crash on the New Ross to Wexford road near Ballinbaoola this evening.

The accident involving a tractor, van and car – which occurred on the straight on the Wexford side of the N25 – happened at around 7.30 p.m.

Two girls, aged six and nine, were in a car driven by their father which was in a head on collision with a van, while a man in his seventies driving the tractor was injured as he tried to avoid the accident.

New Ross Garda Supt Jarlath Duffy said gardaí have sealed off the scene and the occupants of the vehicles have been taken to hospital.

New Ross and Wexford Fire Service personnel attended the accident, helping to free people trapped in their vehicles due to the force of the impacts.

The main road has been closed and is to remain closed until Thursday morning while a forensic examination of the scene takes place.

Diversions are in place.