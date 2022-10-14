Wexford to host celebration of talent in Ireland’s visitor experiences and attractions

Wexford will next week host a celebration of talent in Ireland’s visitor experiences and attractions.

‘Our People, Our Future’ has been announced as the focus theme for the Association for Visitor Experiences and Attractions (AVEA) annual conference.

The two-day event begins on Monday and is being hosted by the representative body for the visitor experience and attractions industry in Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford.

AVEA chairman Sean Connick said: “I am absolutely thrilled that this year’s conference is being hosted in my home county of Wexford. The conference programme is designed to showcase the very best of Wexford through locally based AVEA members.

"On a broader perspective, the gathering offers the ideal platform for visitor attractions form across the country to collaborate and drive real conversation around the future direction of the sector.

“At the very heart of this discussion will be our most important assets, our people.”

Mr Connick said the uniquely skilled staff working within the industry are the cornerstone of makes visitor attractions the drivers of destination choice both nationally and internationally. “That is why we have dedicated day one to showcasing the exciting career opportunities within the sector, looking at how we encourage new talent in while fostering the skills of our existing personnel.”

The second day is designed around the concept of ‘learning journeys’ where delegates will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the experience of being a visitor. By looking through the lens of customers and visitors, attendees will be encouraged to consider changing expectations post-pandemic and where the industry needs to adapt.

This will be facilitated through four separate sessions at the Irish National Heritage Park, Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum and Gardens, a guided Walking Tour of Wexford, or a lively discussion on the role of storytelling in an increasingly tech-led world.

The conference will be opened by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD. Keynote speaker Dr Paul Redmond, from the University of Liverpool, will discuss the sentiments of millennial customers, and how businesses respond to evolving visitor needs and wants.

Panel discussions will be MC’d by broadcaster and journalist, Olivia O’Leary.

Other speakers across the two days include: Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism Northern Ireland, Tom Enright, CEO of Wexford County Council, Liam Griffin, Wexford hotelier, Lynn Scarff, Director of the National Museums of Ireland, Aileesh Carew, Director of EPIC Ireland’s Emigration Museum, Barry O’Connor, Director of Westport House, Dominic Dillane, Head of School of Hospitality Management and Tourism at TU Dublin, Tina Maree, National Executive Officer, Irish Hospitality Institute.

Mr Connick said: “Networking has always been at the heart of AVEA, along with knowledge exchange, research, advocacy, and career/education interests. We encourage those with leading roles or an interest in the visitor experience and attractions sector to join in Wexford for what promises to be an engaging and lively conversation on its future direction.”

For more about the AVEA 2022 Annual Conference including booking details see: www.avea.ie