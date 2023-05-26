Wexford to commemorate 225th anniversary of the heroic Battle of Three Rocks

An estimated 15,000 people attended the unveiling of the Three Rocks monument in the summer of 1952.

Crowds attending the unveiling of the Three Rocks monument in 1952.

The heroic Battle of Three Rocks at Forth Mountain in Wexford during the 1798 Rebellion will be commemorated with a wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday, ahead of the 225th anniversary on Tuesday, May 30.

Members of the public are invited to the event which has been organised by Wexford County Council and Wexford Borough District Council in association with Barntown Heritage Group.

Those who wish to attend should arrive at Carrigfoyle car park by 11.45 am on Sunday where free transport will be available to the Three Rocks monument and the battlefield site where the Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell and other dignitaries will lay wreaths.

At the monument, which is located near the rebel campsite, heritage consultant Dr Ronan O’ Flaherty will give a talk on the events leading up to the Battle of Three Rocks which resulted in the rebels taking Wexford after defeating a British artillery column sent to defend the town against an anticipated attack.

There will be a small weapons display showing the types of weapons used at the time by both sides.

At the battlefield site, on the Barntown/Taghmon road, Professor O Flaherty will discuss the Battle of Three Rocks and the declaration of the Wexford Republic.

Michael Brazzill, chairman of Barntown Heritage Group said everyone is welcome to go along.

“This is a special commemoration and we would like to see people attending, especially those who were part of the bi-centenary celebrations in 1998.”

An estimated 15,000 people attended the unveiling of the Three Rocks monument in Barntown in the summer of 1952, 14 years after the foundation stone was laid by Margaret McCall, wife of PJ McCall who wrote the song Boolavogue.