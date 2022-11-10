Wexford teens lucky to escape without serious injury after car collides with school bus

The car which was involved in a collision with a school bus on Thursday morning in Tomhaggard, Co Wexford.

THERE was a major emergency response to a scene in south Wexford on Thursday morning, after a school bus carrying a number of teens was involved in a serious collision with a car.

The bus was carrying teenagers to the nearby Bridgetown College when it was struck by another vehicle at a crossroads near Bargy Castle, Tomhaggard, at around 8.45 a.m.

Emergency services rushed to the rural crossroads, with multiple ambulances and gardaí in attendance. No injuries were reported among the students on board the bus, while the driver was brought by ambulance to Wexford General Hospital where his injuries are described as non-life threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The children on board the bus and the driver of the car all received medical attention from paramedics, however, the general feeling at the scene was that things could have been much, much worse.

Gardaí carried out a full technical examination of the scene and a full investigation is understood to be ongoing.