Wexford teenager (15) who died following asthma attack touched the hearts of everyone she met

Ceili McInerney touched the hearts of everyone she knew and took a small piece of everyone’s with her.

Those were the words of Ceili’s sister Shannan at a celebration of her life at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday afternoon.

A huge crowd of Ceili’s family, friends and Coláiste an Átha classmates and teachers packed into the venue to remember the “wonderful, funny, kind-hearted, loving and respectful” 15 year-old, who tragically passed away following an asthma attack at her school last Thursday. In their grief and heartbreak, a photograph of Ceili on her horse Captain on top of her coffin served as a constant reminder of her “infectious smile”.

The celebration of life was led by Civil Funeral Celebrant, David B Kelly, who offered his “sincere and heartfelt condolences” to her parents Carol and Ciaran and their partners Alan and Deborah, her loving brothers and sister Ciaran, Stephen, Shannan, Aaron, Ceidhlim and Cadán, and many other family members and friends.

"We gather to support Ceili’s parents and their partners, her siblings and all of her family and friends. We want to celebrate the beautiful life Ceili enjoyed. While it was very short, it was one that was filled with so many things.”

He invited family members and friends to bring items that symbolised Ceili’s rich life and many passions. A horseshoe and winning rosette symbolised the passion for horses held by Ceili, who was an “extremely gifted and talented person in the art of horsemanship”. Her mobile phone – her “third hand” – was what allowed the teenager to text, listen to music and most of all, keep in touch with her friends. An octopus teddy named Bob was also placed carefully by her coffin – a gift from her boyfriend Jamie. Finally, a sign which read “I must be important to have my own sign” was placed by the coffin. While being treated at Wexford and Crumlin hospitals in the days following her asthma attack, this sign hung over Ceili’s bed.

"Ceili you were important. You were an amazing, beautiful, kind and warm person. You were a gentle soul and you were a rare human being. You were very special. You lived for such a short period of time and yet you achieved so much. You completed more in your short life than most complete in theirs”, said David Kelly.

In a short and emotional poem called ‘Feel No Guilt in Laughter’ read by her father Ciaran, Ceili’s family and friends were reminded of the moments they shared with the bright and bubbly teenager.

"Feel no guilt in laughter, she knows how much you care, Feel no sorrow in a smile that she’s not here to share,” he said.

Ceili’s only sister, Shannan, paid a tribute to her younger sibling, and spoke of the many roles that Ceili held in her short but meaningful life.

“Ceili, you’re my little baby sister, you are a daughter, big sister, little sister, aunt, grandchild, a niece, a cousin and a best friend. You are one in a million. You touched everyone’s hearts and took a small piece of everyone’s with you. We will remember you for your kind beautiful face, gentle smile and most of all, your long legs.”

“You gave pieces of your heart to save others. Your heart is still beating. You will live on in others and in us. This is not goodbye, it’s see you later, sleep tight.”

Mr Kelly recounted some of the many memories shared with him about Ceili’s life in the days since her death.

Ceili was born on February 4, 2007 at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street, Dublin. Her arrival brought “much pride and joy” for her parents and grandparents. She was to become one of the family’s seven children who “all got on like a house on fire”.

Ceili was a pupil at Ballykeen National School before moving on to Coláiste an Átha secondary school in Kilmuckridge. There she had many friends, including Millie, Hazel, Chelsea, Lilly May, Jasmine and many more. Her boyfriend Jamie was also an extremely important person in her life.

"Ceili was a beautiful and kind person. She was so caring, so full of confidence, big hearted and with a big smile. She was beautiful and bubbly, pleasant and respectful. I enjoyed the comment that said she brought life into the corridors and mischief into the classroom.”

Ceili’s family described her to Mr Kelly as “artistic, energetic and always happy”. She was a “breath of fresh air, a larger than life person and a person who had confidence in abundance”. She had “a wonderful kindness and a fierce loyalty and she always looked out for her friends”.

While Ceili did once try her hand at taekwondo, her real love was animals. She loved her dog Rain and rescue horse Captain dearly. The teenager also had a strong interest in bikes and was extremely comfortable around them for her age. She was described by many bikers who knew her as their “warrior princess”.

On behalf of her friends, classmates and teachers, Principal of Coláiste an Átha, Elizabeth Martin spoke about the mark that Ceili left on their lives.

"It is a great honour for me to speak on behalf of Coláiste an Átha about the impact Ceili had on the school.”

“She really was a special young lady. She taught us so many things during her time in the school. She taught us about the importance of kindness and demonstrated this on a daily basis.

“We will always remember her kind and gentle soul in the dark days ahead. She taught us about the importance of true friendship. In these dark days, her friends have shown us the way. They have laughed together, cried together and celebrated the beauty of her life. We know her spirit will live on in them.

“She had a smile that was contagious. You couldn’t be mad at Ceili for long. Whether it was the 20 trips to the bathroom or the TikToks, she always won us over.”

Ceili taught all who knew her how to be brave, said Elizabeth. She stood up for herself, spoke her mind and was a fiercely loyal friend.

“It is our hope that we will move through life with a new perspective,” she said, saying that Ceili had taught them all “to take chances, to laugh daily and to never take ourselves too seriously”.

Elizabeth thanked the many people who came to assist Ceili at the open day in the school last Thursday when she took ill including the staff at Coláiste an Átha, first responders, emergency services and staff at Wexford and Crumlin hospitals.

“To Ceili’s army of devoted friends: hold tight to one another be kind to yourselves and others and please ask for help if you need it. Remember her as the bright beautiful soul that she was. We’ll miss you always Ceili. Forever 15, rest in peace.”

In her own tribute, Ceili's aunt Karen noted the strength of the teenager's mother since her passing.

“Carol how you got through these last few days is beyond everyone. She was strong for everyone while we fell to pieces.”

Karen spoke of her niece’s love of horses, recounting times when she would hop into her car after a horse riding session in desperate need of a shower. Everyone who knew her “idolised her” and she was one in a million.

“She will always live on in everybody’s hearts. She is literally a diamond, a beautiful soul and meant everything to everyone. Carol thank you so much for bringing her into our lives.”

On behalf of Ceili’s family, Mr Kelly shared thanks to the many people who offered their support to the family in recent days including Principal Liz; her teachers; parents and all of Ceili’s school community; those who arrived on the scene to support Ceili during her medical emergency including first responders, paramedics and emergency services; the emergency departments and intensive care units at Wexford General Hospital and Crumlin Hospital and the transplant and organ donation teams, who showed “great professionalism and compassion”. They also wished to thank the many neighbours, family members and friends who visited the house and “turned it into a second Tesco” with all of the food they brought in recent days, as well as everyone who visited, called, texted and donated to the Asthma Society. A special thanks was also offered to Paul and the staff at Browne’s Funeral Home for their “compassion, empathy, professionalism and attention to detail”; the crematorium staff; chapel technician Eddie and everyone who made tributes to Ceili in recent days.

On a personal level. Mr Kelly thanked the family for allowing Ceili’s organs to be donated.

“I know you’re heartbroken and devastated at this time but I give you thanks for allowing Ceili’s organs to be donated. There are at least five recipients worldwide who have been transplanted and who are making good progress and whose lives are transformed forever as a result of the decision you made.”

Ceili’s family members, friends, classmates and the many others who gathered for the service placed individual roses on top of her coffin before standing for a moment of silence, in which they were invited to hold a memory of her close to their hearts. ‘Dancing Queen’ by Abba echoed around the crematorium as the service drew to a close.

“To Ceili’s family: miss her as she deserves to be missed. Love her as she deserves to be loved and treasure your wonderful memories of this wonderful young woman who cared and loved you so much”, said Mr Kelly.

“To her friends: don’t be put off doing something you want to do because we know life is so precious and short and tomorrow is promised to noone.”

“As the grief truly begins for her family, I hope you will continue to support them in the days weeks and months ahead. Remember to continue to use Ceili’s name. For this, they will be truly grateful”, he said.