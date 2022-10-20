Wexford

Wexford teenager (15) who died following asthma attack touched the hearts of everyone she met

Ceili McInerney is remembered as “wonderful, funny, kind-hearted, loving and respectful” 

Amy Lewis

Ceili McInerney touched the hearts of everyone she knew and took a small piece of everyone’s with her.

Those were the words of Ceili’s sister Shannan at a celebration of her life at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday afternoon.

