Wexford TD welcomes recognition of need for pay increase for scheme supervisors

MINISTER James Browne has welcomed what he said is the Government’s acceptance of the need for pay increases for CE, TUS and RSS supervisors and assistant supervisors.

Speaking about the matter Min Browne said a pay claim has been submitted to the Workplace Relations Commission on behalf of supervisors and assistant supervisors on Community Employment Schemes, TÚS and Rural Social Schemes.

The Department of Social Protection is not the employers of those on such programmes but instead pays a grant to the sponsor bodies that deliver and organise the services.

However, Min Browne said the department “accepts the merit of a pay increase” and added it will allocate funding from its current estimates to support any pay settlement that may be agreed.

“I'm pleased to see the Government has agreed that a pay rise is needed for these important workers on CE, TÚS and RSS,” said Min Browne.

“These workers have been without a pay rise since 2008 and alongside my Fianna Fáil colleagues we have been working with our Government colleagues to make their voices heard,” he added.

“These workers do very important work in communities across the country and bring valuable skills to those gaining work experience on these schemes.”

Min Browne said he is looking forward to a pay settlement being reached and that then the department will make an allocation from its current funding to facilitate the future agreement.

“This is an important step and I want to thank the supervisors and assistant supervisors for the important work they do in these programs,” he said.