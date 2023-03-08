Wexford TD Verona Murphy slams millions lost on faulty Covid ventilators, calling it ‘gravely concerning’

Wexford Independent TD, Verona Murphy, has expressed her dismay in response to the report on the emergency procurement of ventilators by the HSE.

Speaking from Leinster House, the deputy said: “The whole situation is gravely concerning for everyone and a matter of significant public interest, not least for the hard-working tax payer who appears to have been completely hoodwinked yet again.”

The report’s findings detail the ordering of 3,500 medical ventilators by the HSE at a cost of €129million. This was twice the number of ventilators approved by the Department of Health.

The report details severe quality issues with the first delivery of devices with close on half of the ventilators failing performance tests. €30 million of advance payments has to date not been recovered for cancelled orders or faulty devices.

Continuing the Independent Deputy said: “There was no due diligence, no business case, no written contracts, no responsibility. Red flags were raised and ignored by HSE executives. Many of the faulty devices made it onto hospital wards to be used in the delivery of life support services, serious questions must be asked.”

Deputy Murphy said millions of euros of taxpayers monies was flippantly spent, saying this highlights major dysfunction within the HSE. “Some might call it panic buying, I call it neglect and recklessness. It is also a further display of how senior public sector executives are practically running the country with zero accountability to the taxpayer.”

Concluding the Deputy said: “We must see accountability, presently it does not exist within the HSE. The financial loss detailed in the report is only a drop in the ocean when we add up all the incompetence’s across all government departments. Wastage is a major issue, waste and disregard for the hardworking taxpayer.”

Deputy Murphy said she will be discussing the matter with her colleagues on the Public Accounts Committee.

"This cannot be ignored and the HSE must come before the committee and explain how such flippant disregard for taxpayers money can be allowed in the manner in which it happened.”