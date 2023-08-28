Wexford TD Verona Murphy looking to run candidates in each district at next year’s local elections
The Independent TD says that the grouping would not be a ‘political party’ but a collection of strong voices for rural Wexford
Wexford People
Just over nine months out from the next local election, things are beginning to heat up behind the scenes. As sitting and would-be councillors begin to gather election literature and get ready to hit the doorsteps, whispers of political moves are also beginning to emerge in backchannels around the county.