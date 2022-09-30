Wexford TD Verona Murphy branded ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unprofessional’ by outgoing HSE Chief Paul Reid

WEXFORD TD Verona Murphy was accused of being “disrespectful" and "unprofessional" by outgoing HSE Chief Paul Reid following terse exchanges at an Oireachtas Committee meeting.

In turn, the Independent TD accused Mr Reid of “insincerity” as the pair clashed in what was Mr Reid’s final appearance before the Public Accounts Committee, stating that she “doesn't put up with too much BS”.

Once again raising the topic of mental health services and particularly the poor state of affairs in Co Wexford, Deputy Murphy said that mental health had “gone off the radar”. She asked about the recruitment of staff in the south east, to which Mr Reid replied that 15,200 staff had been recruited across the country since January 2020. Of these, he said, 4,500 had been nursing and midwives, 2,000 were healthcare assistants and 2,300 were health and social care professionals.

Asked specifically about occupational therapists, Mr Reid said that he didn’t have the breakdown of figures to hand.

"Why did you interfere if you couldn’t answer the question?” Deputy Murphy asked. “I asked a specific question as to how many OTs were offered a job and how many qualified this year. Do you know?”

Becoming frustrated, Mr Reid replied: “I’ll reply in a professional manner and I expect the same reciprocation.”

The Wexford TD continued: “I’ve been told that there’s never been an exit interview carried out of HSE professionals that come to me who tell me what’s wrong with the system, but nobody in administration in the HSE has asked.”

At this point, Mr Reid attempted to interject through the chair.

"I’m not finished Mr Reid,” Deputy Murphy blasted. "If I want to ask you a question I will, seeing as you’re determined to interrupt me. Just me. I didn’t see you do it with anybody else.”

Ms Murphy proceeded to ask when a dietician would be appointed to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Wexford. To which Mr Reid replied that he could not comment, but he would get details.

“But to state the obvious, yes there are challenges and you might not like it,” he said. “We don’t like it. But there are challenges.”

Mr Reid proceeded to criticise the TD’s tone, saying: “I bring a delegation in here all the time and respect the parliamentary process. I think we do it respectfully. The tone of what I’ve just heard to my delegation here is not respectful and not professional.”

Deputy Murphy certainly wasn’t backing down, however.

"No, it's a bit like what you say in here, it doesn't suit you,” she shot back. “It doesn't suit you. But I can tell you Mr Reid, your insincerity won't wash for one second here. I have full respect for all your staff, but I don’t put up with too much BS, chair.”

The exchange will have served as one final parting shot from the Wexford TD as Mr Reid concluded his three and a half year tenure as HSE Chief on Thursday.