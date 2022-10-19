Wexford TD Paul Kehoe under fire for ‘druggies’ comment when discussing O’Connell Street in the Dáil

WEXFORD Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe has come in for criticism online after comments made in Dáil Éireann in relation to ongoing anti-social problems on O’Connell Street in Dublin.

Speaking ahead of a shocking RTÉ Prime Time programme on the decline of one of the most important streets in our capital city, Deputy Kehoe stated he was “absolutely ashamed” of the street.

He went on to say: “It is full of druggies, crime, anti-social behaviour, robberies, takeaways, alcohol, drug abuse...this is our main national street in our capital city.

"Minister, if Dublin City Council do not address what’s happening on O’Connell Street and surrounding streets around it...like there’s no way I would send a tourist to O’Connell Street because I’d be ashamed to send them to see what is down there.”

The former Minister of State had hardly retaken his seat in the Dáil before his name was trending on Twitter. Although many agreed with his sentiments about the area, he was heavily criticised for his use of the term “druggies”.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said: “I’m ashamed of people who use the term ‘druggies’,” while Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon felt that it was an example of Fine Gael punching down.

"A couple of weeks back in Paul Kehoe’s constituency, a GAA ref was violently assaulted while leaving the pitch,” he said. “I don’t remember him raising a squeak about it as it didn’t give FG politicians a chance to kick vulnerable groups. I want to discuss Dublin in the Dáil, but this is pathetic.”

Meanwhile, MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan had a more controversial take. He tweeted: “He should check out the Dáil bar. Plenty of drug addicts, white collar criminals, alcohol and takeaways.”

Sinn Féin TD for Cork Thomas Gould called on Deputy Kehoe to “withdraw these comments. Outdated, derogatory and dehumanising labels have no place in the Dáil chamber or society as a whole.”

The Prime Time documentary, which aired on Tuesday night, was a shocking depiction of one of our main thoroughfares. Among the scenes captured by reporter Fran McNulty were a man doing crack at 9 a.m. on a Wednesday morning, multiple fights, people living in tents and urine on the majority of statues.