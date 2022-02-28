Wexford Swimming Club paying up to €50,000 a year for members to use municipal pool in Ferrybank

It is costing Wexford Swimming Club up to €50,000 a year to pay for its 60 members to use the town’s municipal swimming pool in Ferrybank, a demand that is placing undue financial pressure on the community organisation, according to a local councillor.

The club avails of the Wexford County Council-owned swimming pool four times midweek from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and must pay €20 an hour per lane to the management company which runs the facility.

Labour councillor George Lawlor highlighted the annual cost during a Council discussion on the facilities which Wexford Parish plans to provide from the proceeds of the sale of Dún Mhuire Hall.

"Here we are asking others what they are going to provide when we are not providing municipal facilities for Wexford – soccer clubs are crying out for amenities that we don’t have the land to provide and we had a Jujitsu Club that was going to be homeless and we had nothing to offer them”, he said.

"Ferrybank Swimming Pool is a community facility and if we are looking to make a profit, we are going in the wrong direction. If that was the case, we would never have a bus, a train or a hospital in this country.

"To ask a swimming club with 60 members of varying ages, levels and abilities to pay up to €50,000 for the use of a municipal pool, is disgraceful. This club is providing an extremely valuable service and deserves our support.”

Cllr Lawlor said he was calling for a realistic approach to charges in order to support the club. “There is no point in us hailing the club if one of its members becomes a national or Olympic champion. We need to support them now.

"I would like to see the County Council and the management company coming together to support the swimming club and to be realistic about these charges. This is a community municipal pool not a luxury resort”.