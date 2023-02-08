Wexford

Wexford students show their class in all-Ireland debating final

Craobh na Sóísear: Clarisse Ní Chonchubhair, Meánscoil Gharman. Pic: Seán Ó Mainnín

Brendan Keane

STUDENTS from Meánscoil Gharman attended the All-Ireland final of the Irish Language Debates competition, ‘Comórtas Díospóireachta Uí Chadhain’.

The final of the prestigious was held in the Mullingar Park Hotel and it was the first time that the school reached the ‘Craobh’ [final] of the competition.

The school’s senior debating team, was composed of three students, including: Gráinne Ní hAilín (6th Year) who hopes to study law and politics next year; Éire Ní Fhaoláin (5th Year) who also played Annie in this year’s school musical at the Atheneum, in Enniscorthy; and Clarisse Ní Choncubhair (TY student) who also won a special award at this years BT Young Scientist ceremony in Dublin.

.The girls competed against three other Irish medium schools: Coláiste Chroí Mhuire, An Spidéal; Coláiste Oiriall, Monaghan, and Gaelcholáiste na Mara, Arklow.

A spokesperson for the school said the motion was ‘Tá Stáit Aontaithe Mheiriceá ag cosaint an daonlathais’ [The United States are protecting democracy]’.

The Meánscoil Gharma students were against the motion and the spokesperson said it was an amazing experience for the girls to represent their school on a national level. THe debates were also broadcast live on Gael Linn’s YouTube channel.

