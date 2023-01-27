Wexford students are forefront of promoting online safety

Pictured at the Webwise Safer Internet Day Ambassador Training Day are from left Aoibhe Jordan, Linda Kavanagh, and Shakira Waters

THREE secondary school students from County Wexford have taken a leading role in promoting online safety.

The three students are Linda Kavanagh and Shakira Waters, who both attend Enniscorthy Community College, and Aoibhe Jordan, who is student in Bunclody Vocational College.

They are among over 140 students from across Ireland who are taking part in the Webwise Safer Internet Day (SID) Ambassador Training Programme.

The initiative is peer-led and equips students with the knowledge and skills to lead their own online safety awareness campaigns in their schools and local communities.

The three student from Wexford attended an in-person training day in Dublin where they received training and support from the Webwise Youth Advisory Panel.

The theme for Safer Internet Day 2023, which takes place on Tuesday, February 7, is ‘Promoting respectful, inclusive online communication’, and its aim is to empower young people to build positive and inclusive online communities.

The Webwise SID ambassador training programme provides participating students with the opportunity to take a leading role in promoting a safer, better internet for everyone and to tackle issues that are important to them including online bullying, wellbeing and privacy online.

Safer Internet Day is an EU-wide initiative to promote a safer internet for all users, but especially young people.

It’s promoted in Ireland by the PDST Technology in Education and Webwise. A spokesperson for Webwise said everyone has a role to play to make the internet a safe environment for all users: “Everyone has a role to play in helping to create a safer, better internet. Find out what you can do and get free resources by visiting the Webwise Safer Internet Day Hub at webwise.ie/saferinternetday.”