Wexford student union reps critical of lack of consultation over reopening of schools

Former Wexford Regional Officer Milsoz Komin, Gráinne Ní Ailín, Aoibín Ní Gleasáin, former Wexford Regional Officer Ellen Curran and former Wexford Regional Officer and current Communications Officer Quinton Kelly pictured at this year's Wexford Regional Council.

Wexford students have spoken of their concerns about the reopening of schools on Thursday.

Aoibhín Ní Gleasáin and Gráinne Ní Ailín are the Irish Second-level Students' Union (ISSU) Regional Officers for Wexford.

“As a fifth year student, I understand the importance of in person education, however I feel that this decision has created an inequality for those who will inevitably be unable to come into school over the coming weeks, or whose teachers will be a close contact or ill,” Aoibhín said.

“While I fully understand the government's decision stems from a place of concern for the education and wellbeing of the youth of Ireland, I personally find the decision to be considerable let down and disappointment as a response to the current climate.”

Gráinne’s said: “The Government's decision on the re-opening of the schools has left myself and many other students feeling very disappointed and let-down by the Government and Department of Education. I personally feel like the current Covid-19 response plan is inadequate and does not offer enough safety and support for a safe full re-opening of the schools in these current times.”

ISSU Education Officer Jack McGinn, said the student representative body has always engaged with the Department of Education positively and were disappointed that students were not consulted, but briefed, on this issue. “We note that it is rash to reopen schools as planned and the lack of consultation with all stakeholders on this proposal demonstrates a lack of concern for the voice and safety of students, teachers, caretakers, secretaries and other members of the school community.”

The ISSU further stated that students were not consulted on this announcement. “This demonstrates a disregard for how important the voice of students is in this discussion, as an equal stakeholder in education. This approach to finalising the return to school without consultation comes as a surprise, considering a very productive and close relationship between a wider pool of stakeholders with the Department of Education in recent months, in response to the challenges that the pandemic has brought about.”

The ISSU is continuing to call for an open and solution-oriented discussion with all education stakeholders on how to minimise disruption of teaching and learning. The union is calling for a phased return to school, starting from Monday, January 10, prioritising in-person tuition for exam year students and students with Special Education Needs (SEN); the urgent sourcing of HEPA filters for all classrooms; additional adjustments to be made to the Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle exam papers for 2022.

“The ISSU is urging all stakeholders in school communities to adhere strictly to public health regulations in order to ensure the safety of schools for all students and staff.

“The union has noted that whilst Public Health Representatives have said there is no rationale to not re-open schools, the Department of Education have disregarded the disruption that this rushed reopening will cause to students. With high teacher absenteeism and substitution shortages, schools are under-resourced. The current plan that has been proposed allows the possibility of specific class groups in each individual school to be sent home from school if deemed necessary. This causes significant disruption and uncertainty for students, with the possibility of many students not knowing if they are going to be in school the next day.

"This also raises concerns about whether individual classes could miss out on in-person learning compared to other classes and what position that will leave students completing state examinations.

The ISSU expressed major concern at the lack of consultation with students on the return to school.

"The representatives of students were not consulted at a meeting held on the reopening of schools on January 4, as they believed they would be, instead, a briefing was held to inform the ISSU and other stakeholders of the decision that had already been made.

“With the high levels of close contacts and COVID-19 infections currently affecting the country, many students will either be unable to return to school or will be welcomed back to school on Thursday by classes without a teacher or substitution.

Disruptions will remain a major issue for teaching and learning, which leaves students, particularly those in exam years, at an acute disadvantage.”