Wexford strawberry growers see 331% rise in energy costs in a year

Soaring energy costs are among the myriad of problems facing the strawberry industry in Co Wexford, according to Cllr Bridin Murphy. Synonymous with the Irish strawberry, Wexford growers are faced with a minimum increase of 20pc in production costs this year alone and a massive 331pc rise in energy costs.

Cllr Murphy, whose family owns Boro Valley Fruit Farm, is fully aware of strawberry farmers’ concerns.

“Almost every item in the production of strawberries requires energy. Fruit growers who grow under glass are particularly exposed to the rise in energy costs since they use electricity to light glasshouses for growing plants to boost production. They also use natural gas for heating so plants can grow at controlled temperatures and run large industrial fridges to keep the fruit chilled.”

A report by Teagasc earlier this year comparing energy costs from March of 2021 and 2022 found that electricity had increased by 131pc and natural gas by 200pc. On their family farm, Cllr Murphy has seen them hit with an ESB bill four times that of last year.

Added to this is the chronic shortage of peat.

“All growers will grow their plants in peat, and because it can no longer be harvested in Ireland, many growers will be forced to import a coconut-based product known as coco peat from Sri Lanka. While it is an adequate substitute for peat, it is more expensive to purchase, putting even more financial pressure on growers.”

Cllr Murphy advised that an action plan by the peat working group convened by Minister Malcolm Noonan was published earlier this year, but minimal action has happened.

Furthermore, there has also been a sharp increase in the cost of importing plants. Boro Valley saw an increase of €30,000 on plants for the 2022 season.

Cllr Murphy also advised that labour is creating challenges for the industry, with many growers finding it almost impossible to get staff this year.

“Those fleeing the war in Ukraine helped to sustain production this year, but growers are concerned about where they will get staff in 2023.”

The strawberry season in Wexford typically runs from March to November, and growers need to use gas and electricity to compensate for the colder months.

“With the significant increase in energy costs, many growers are questioning the viability of sustaining this long season. We may see many of them shortening their season next year, a move that may be detrimental to these family-run businesses.”

Her brother Murt runs the family business and said costs unpredictability is adding to the pressure on growers.

“It’s unprecedented. Everything that we use for our products all require either oil or electricity and nearly everything has gone up significantly. It’s a double whammy.”

From the cost of plastics for punnets to plants, the costs have seen some businesses in Spain and Holland close their doors.

Murt said this follows a difficult few years with Covid, when it was very difficult to source materials.

“You also had social distancing which is hard on a farm. It slowed down processes. I was building a new tunnel and the project was supposed to start around the first lockdown. There were supply chain issues so in the end it took nine weeks to build.”

He said the biggest bills are during the summer months.

“During the heat wave in August the price of electricity was three or four times. Panda have pulled out of the market. They were 31c a k/w. Now it’s 60c a k/w.”

Running the farm on power from May till October, the business employs ten people.

“The problem is – from a business point of view – you have to be very careful about budgets. We get grant aid so if we invest 40,00 we get 40pc back.”

The problem arises that the money allocated for a particular project can increase by double by the time its built, leaving a shortfall for business owners like the Murphy’s.

“You’re trying to manage a business when you just don’t know where the next cost increase is coming from. You can’t budget and that’s a big thing because you are assuming plants are going to cost you x amount and they end up costing y.”

And the problem can’t be solved by raising prices as there is the fear that the public won’t buy and that leaves growers with crops languishing in reserve.

Around 80pc of Boro Valley Fruit Farm’s strawberries go to Dunnes Stores, with the remaining 20pc sold locally each summer and autumn.