Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wexford strawberry growers see 331% rise in energy costs in a year

Bridín and Murt Murphy at Borovalley Fruit farm. Expand

Close

Bridín and Murt Murphy at Borovalley Fruit farm.

Bridín and Murt Murphy at Borovalley Fruit farm.

Bridín and Murt Murphy at Borovalley Fruit farm.

newrossstandard

David Looby

Soaring energy costs are among the myriad of problems facing the strawberry industry in Co Wexford, according to Cllr Bridin Murphy. Synonymous with the Irish strawberry, Wexford growers are faced with a minimum increase of 20pc in production costs this year alone and a massive 331pc rise in energy costs.

Cllr Murphy, whose family owns Boro Valley Fruit Farm, is fully aware of strawberry farmers’ concerns.

Privacy