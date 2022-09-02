Wexford Special Olympics Club get back into the swing of things as golf pro Liam Bowler tees up some lessons

MEMBERS of Wexford Special Olympics Club were delighted to pick up some tips of the trade from Wexford Golf Club professional Liam Bowler recently as they tacked the greens there. Getting back into the swing of things after Covid, the members have been getting back out on the greens playing pitch and putt and they were delighted to get some advice from Liam.

Always willing to help out with their efforts, Liam's advice has proved to be invaluable as the team went on to win three gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the Leinster games recently.

"Liam’s advice definitely helped them a lot and we’re very grateful to him,” said Wexford Special Olympics coach Peadar Dempsey. “Also the lads up at St Patrick’s picth and putt in Enniscorthy are very good to our lads and don’t charge them to train there and always help them with advice etc.

"The lads are loving getting out there and we’ll be back into the run of things now in the next month or so fully.”

Picking the team for the next Special Olympics world games in Berlin next year has been disrupted by Covid and Ireland is likely to bring a much smaller team this time out, making it harder to qualify. However, for now, the Wexford team are just happy to be back out playing and enjoying their sports again after a difficult time for us all.