Wexford social prescribing programme officially launched in Enniscorthy

Valerie Jordan (WLD), Eamon Kelly, Diarmuid Doolan and Billy Murphy (Enniscorthy Tidy Towns) at the Wexford Social Prescribing in the Riverside Park Hotel.

Úna Walsh, Michelle O'Neill, Roisin Dennigan and Carina Deegan at the Wexford Social Prescribing in the Riverside Park Hotel.

Julia Syrotenko (WLD) and Enid Woolmington (WLD) at the Wexford Social Prescribing in the Riverside Park Hotel.

l-r: Clare Ryan, Lisa Johnson, Cllr. George Lawlor, Joan Murphy (HSE), Clodagh McCumisky, Fiona Laffin and Leonie Grant (Grants Pharmacy) (guest speakers) at the Wexford Social Prescribing in the Riverside Park Hotel.

Garda Christian Dorneanu, Annette Dupuy (Healty Wexford), Corina Deegan (Locak Link Wexford) and Garda Sinead Byrne at the Wexford Social Prescribing in the Riverside Park Hotel.

Anna Flynn (Sports Active Wexford), Julie Grant (WLD) and Mary Flynn (Sports Active Wexford) at the Wexford Social Prescribing in the Riverside Park Hotel.

Noreen Kehoe and Mark Cooke (Enniscorthy Community Allotments) at the Wexford Social Prescribing in the Riverside Park Hotel.

Cllr George Lawlor, Clare Ryan (WLD), Rosemary Butler, Lisa Johnson (WLD), Cllr Maura Bell, Cllr. Aidan Browne and Brian Kehoe (CEO, WLD) at the Wexford Social Prescribing in the Riverside Park Hotel.

A new programme aimed at improving mental and physical health in addition to reducing social isolation and loneliness has been officially launched in Wexford.

The launch of the new Social Prescribing programme took place in the Riverside Park Hotel on Thursday.

The programme will be delivered by Wexford Local Development in partnership with the HSE and it recognises that people’s health is determined by a wide range of factors, including how connected they feel to others and to activities in their locality.

Commenting about the initiative, Lisa Johnston, Social Prescribing Officer with WLD, said: “Social Prescribing is about connecting people back into their communities. As a social prescriber, we have the time to sit with people and listen to what matters to them.”

Through the initiative people are referred to Lisa by their GP or healthcare provider and she will discuss with them what kind of activities might help them feel more connected and improve their physical or mental health.

“This could involve joining an art class, or a choir, becoming a member of their local library and joining in on the events organised,” said Lisa.

The programme gives healthcare providers an alternative way of helping people to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

“As a social prescribing link worker, I focus on each individual person and take a holistic approach,” said Lisa.

“Together we look at the socio-economic and environmental factors that might be directly and indirectly affecting a person’s health,” she added.

Lisa also said the benefits for health of being in nature are also a key aspect of the work.

Highlighting the fact that in Wexford people are particularly fortunate to have a rich natural environment offering lots of different opportunities to get outdoors and improve their overall health, Lisa said she often makes what’s called ‘a green prescription’.

“This could mean getting people into nature through walking groups, forest bathing, yoga or sea swimming,” she said.

She said initiatives like the Enniscorthy Community Allotments are invaluable to help people connect with each other in a community space centred around nature and being outside.

“People really enjoy getting involved in growing things and meeting others socially in this way,” she said.

Marie-Louise Byrne, Community Development Coordinator with Wexford Local Development, also commented on the programme and said that social prescribing link workers “help to join the dots between the HSE and other healthcare providers and the local community”.

She said they work using their knowledge and affinity to the communities they serve and adopt a collaborative approach.

“We have a long history of collaborating with the HSE to develop and deliver programmes,” said Marie-Louise.

She described social prescribing as being “an excellent fit” for other programmes delivered by WLD such as SICAP, Leader and Tus, which all focus on community-level work and bringing people together to develop themselves and their area.

Those attending the launch event in Enniscorthy were also told that other programmes delivered by Wexford Local Development such as the Local Area Employment Service, the Primary Healthcare for Travellers Programme and the Cornmarket Project are also highly complementary to social prescribing.

“The person and the community are central to all of the work that we do and we have a wide network of contacts with local groups and communities which are ideally suited to finding suitable opportunities to connect for social prescribing clients,” said Marie-Louise.

Social prescribing is funded through the Government’s Sláintecare Healthy Communities fund.

Paula Lowney, Healthy Communities Coordinator CHO5, explained the mechanism behind the programme and said: “Sláintecare Healthy Communities is led by Healthy Ireland within the Department of Health and is a multi-component interagency programme that is designed to meet the needs of a number of designated community areas across the country.”

She said the department commissioned local authorities, the HSE and a wide range of community based organisations to work together and deliver a range of health and wellbeing initiatives in targeted community areas within Wexford.

The target areas include, mainly, Wexford town, Enniscorthy town and Taghmon.

Paula said Sláíntecare Healthy Communities wants to support people in those areas to address their wellbeing though individual and group supports as well as engaging with the community to enhance the environment and social factors.

Those present at the launch were also told that social prescribing is one of a number of enhanced wellbeing programmes being provided by the HSE and local partners as part of Sláintecare Healthy Commmunities, with other programmes including: Stop Smoking Advisor Services; Healthy Food Made Easy; We Can Quit; Community Food and Nutrition Workers; Making Every Contact count and the Triple P Parenting Programme.

Paula said that alongside supporting FDYS and Barnardos to coordinate the health wellbeing and parenting programmes within Wexford, the HSE Health Promotion Department, is delighted to be supporting Wexford Local Development in the lead out of social prescribing in Wexford.

Meanwhile, Lisa said she is enjoying her social prescribing work with WLD and the impact she can have on people’s lives through her role.

“Being a social prescriber can be a very rewarding job,” she said.

“A lot of people come in to see me feeling a bit unsure about what to do next in their lives,” she added.

Explaining her approach, she said: “I help them to take some time and space to figure out what really matters to them. I do not make a plan for someone, I help people to make their own plan and give them practical local advice on how to complete it.”

She works with individuals for a period of time and meets them four to six times, usually over a period of three to six months, although that can sometimes vary because each person has a different story and different journey.

Anyone over the age of 18 years of age can be referred to the social prescriber free of charge and referrals mainly come from healthcare providers such as a GP, Public Health Nurse and Occupational Therapist.

However, people can also self-refer to the service by contacting the social prescribing link worker by email at socialprescribing@wld.ie or by phoning 087 2124244.