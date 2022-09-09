Wexford Sinn Féin planning 24-hour housing protest at Department of Housing & Local Government

AMID growing frustrations over the current housing crisis, Wexford Sinn Féin are to picket the Department of Housing and Local Government in Carricklawn from Sunday evening as they host a 24 hour protest.

Dubbed the ‘Cherish All Children Housing Protest’, local Sinn Féin reps are calling it a “peaceful protest for all those affected by the Housing Emergency”. It will take place from 7 p.m. on Sunday until 7 p.m. on Monday and is perhaps strategically timed to coincide with the September meeting of Wexford County Council. A number of local community housing groups and members of the public have also been invited to come along and support the protest.

Coordinator of the protest, Cllr Tom Forde, says that it marks one year of Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s ‘Housing for All’ plan.

"During his term in office the housing crisis continued to deteriorate,” he said. “In the last two years rents have increased by 15% and house prices by 20% and we are now seeing 3-bed houses in Wexford requesting rents of close to €2000 per month. That's almost €24,000 per year, and we have chosen a 24 hour protest to highlight the utter madness of what €24,000 in rent represents for most working families.

'How is it that in a wealthy country like Ireland, with tens of thousands of vacant properties nationwide, the Government can't provide safe homes for pensioners and children? This Government has disregarded the very ideals of the 1916 Proclamation on which the Republic was founded, which promised to "pursue the happiness and prosperity of the whole nation" and to "cherish all children of the nation equally".

Cllr Forde’s Sinn Féin colleague and fellow coordinator Colm Ó Cuanaigh is urging as many people as possible to attend.

"'This is not an online event, we are looking for the many people affected by this issue to come out and stand side by side peacefully this weekend and speak with one voice that this is not good enough, and this county and this country deserve better.

"'The Minister has made comments recently on local radio that the Local Authorities, including Wexford County Council, were not left 'wanting' for the funding and support to provide the necessary homes in Wexford, yet the Minister has refused requests to attend numerous meetings of the council where he could possibly highlight to councillors how he expects them to achieve that, given that most of them are receiving calls from scared tenants facing eviction on a daily basis.”

Cllr Forde wished to point out that the protest was not a criticism of staff in the housing section of Wexford County Council, who he says are “doing the best they can”. He also stressed that the protest will be a peaceful one and that, as an organiser, he is “more than happy to engage with building management and gardaí to ensure peace of mind to all involved”.