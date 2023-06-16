Wexford Sinn Féin councillor blasts immigration policy – ‘nobody will call it out for fear of being labelled racist’

Gorey councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin likened the situation to ‘a sketch out of Father Ted’

Having drawn some criticism from his colleagues in the council chamber for his views at the June monthly meeting of Wexford County Council, Sinn Féin councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin has doubled down on his criticism of current immigration policy, stating that there’s no longer any room for rational debate on the topic.