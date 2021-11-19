Wexford shoeboxes to make a happy Christmas for those most in need

Lorna Burt, Co-ordinator of the Wexford Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal, pictured with some donations at Wexford Volunteer Centre, which is a designated drop-off point this year.

AT the designated sorting office in Whitemill Industrial Estate, helpers have been busy taking in and working through carefully packed and delicately wrapped boxes. While some of us may think it’s a little early to be entering the festive spirit, the people of Wexford are being urged to get behind the 2021 Team Hope Christmas Shoebox appeal.

The Shoebox Appeal is an annual campaign which delivers gifts straight into the hands of children affected by poverty. Quite often, they’re the only gifts they’ll get at Christmas and the joy that a few simple items can bring is incredible.

People are urged to wrap their shoebox and fill it with the four W’s – Something to Write (eg pens/pencils, crayons, colouring books, markers etc); something to Wash (wrapped soap, a hairbrush, a comb, toothpaste, a facecloth); something to Wear (socks, underwear, flip flops, hats, scarves, gloves etc) and something Wow (cuddly toys, skipping ropes, a toy car, a doll, a ball etc).

Those wishing to take part can drop their shoeboxes to Wexford Volunteer Centre on Common Quay Street or directly to the sorting centre at Wexford Office and Business Park, Whitemill Industrial Estate, Clonard Road.

“We’re really excited to once again send as many lovely gift-filled shoeboxes as we can to some of the poorest children in Eastern Europe and Africa,” said local coordinator Lorna Burt, who thanked everyone who has contributed so far and Grant’s Pharmacy for providing the checking centre.

The staff at Wexford Volunteer Centre took in a major delivery last week, with the children from Scoil Mhuire Rosslare dropping off 91 boxes, while the kids from Taghmon NS dropped off their own carefully wrapped boxes to the sorting centre. To organise dropping off your shoebox, you can email eva@volunteerwexford.ie or call Eva on 0871338859. Alternatively, drop directly to Wexford Office & Business Park, Whitemill 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.