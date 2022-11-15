Wexford sheep farmers to benefit from animal welfare scheme

IT’S expected that 469 sheep farmers in County Wexford will benefit from the commencement of advance payments under Year 6 of the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

Confirming the news on Tuesday, Minister James Browne said €522,151.60 will be divided between 469 County Wexford farmers who are participating in the scheme.

“The extension of the scheme over the previous two years and the change to the reference year reflects the commitment of the Government to the sheep sector in Ireland,” said Min Browne.

“These advance payments, at a rate of 85 per cent of the full annual payment, are an important support to sheep farmers in the delivery of key welfare actions and provides a financial boost to the individual farmers and the wider rural economy,” he added.

Min Browne said the balancing payments for the scheme will be issued in the second quarter of 2023.

He also highlighted this will be the final year of the Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS) which was introduced in December, 2016.

“Later this year, my Government colleague, Agriculture Minister, Charlie McConalogue TD, will be launching the successor to this scheme, the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS),,” said Min Browne.

He commented that the new scheme will also be aimed at sheep farmers with breeding ewes and said it will build on the progress made by the SWS by providing support for actions that improve animal health and welfare in the sheep sector.

“This new scheme will further demonstrate the continuing commitment of this Government to the sheep sector for the coming years,” said Min Browne.