SCHOOLS across Co Wexford have been advised to remain closed again tomorrow (Wednesday) as the county continues to deal with the impact of Storm Barra.

The Department of Education this evening advised that schools in counties where a red or orange weather warning is currently in place, should not open tomorrow. This includes Wexford along with Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway and Mayo.

The Department stressed that the advised closures apply to counties currently under an orange or red warning, or which will be in that category tomorrow.

Schools no longer in a red or orange alert can reopen, provided school managers have had the opportunity to check for fallen wires and other serious damage in the vicinity of school buildings.

If an individual school in a yellow area is still experiencing a particular local issue relating to the storm, the board of management can make a decision to remain closed themselves.

Schools, once again, are advised to keep up to date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all local and national news bulletins and they should particularly be aware of any change in status warning.