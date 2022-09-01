Wexford school bus crisis: Ukrainian children get transport sorted after Minister intervenes

Around 100 Ukrainian students who were left ‘stranded’ on their first day of school as school buses due to collect them never turned up, now have school transport.

Children as young as five living at Hookless holiday homes in the Hook Peninsula were left distraught when they missed the start of their first day of school, while 1st Year students also missed out on a smooth start to their post primary education.

Ramsgrange Community School principal Rachel O’Connor confirmed that bus transport was arranged on Wednesday for the Ukrainian students, following a report in this newspaper.

"The power of social media - the Minister’s office got involved. The fact that there were buses available I'm sure helped.”

Located 15kms from the school, students staying at accommodations in Duncannon were also left stranded and arrived late to primary and secondary schools in the New Ross district, after lifts were arranged by Hook Peninsula Friends of Ukraine volunteers.

Ms O’Connor said around 100 students, in total, were impacted, including some attending Kennedy College in New Ross and primary schools across the New Ross district.

“You have over 200 families over at Hookless and very few of them have private vehicles for obvious reasons.”

She had no idea there was an issue with school transport until it emerged that none of the students due to arrive by bus from Hookless had turned up on Monday morning. This despite the fact that three applications were sent via the REALT system.

Meanwhile around 50 Ukrainian students staying at Cedar Lodge and the Horse and Hound Hotel – located between New Ross and Wexford town – are still without adequate transport.

Carmen Sanchez, who works closely with the Ukrainian families, said the secondary school students have to travel to New Ross for their education, as there is no room at the closest school in Adamstown.

"Adamstown is five minutes away. We have many children in the primary school there. We’ve had to arrange lifts. Some parents have cars, but most don’t. There is also a problem at Cedar Lodge as the bus comes from Dublin and cant wait to collect them to bring them back after school.”

Ms Sanchez said one solution is to train Ukrainian men to drive a bus, but this would take months.

"In the meantime we need to find a solution.”