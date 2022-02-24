Wexford says ‘Labhair Gaeilge Liom’ as badge-wearing scheme launched to encourage people to speak Irish in shops and businesses

The Conradh na Gaeilge badge which will be worn by Irish-speaking staff in shops and businesses in County Wexford.

Síle Mhic Reamoinn (right) and Shauna Whelan of Conradh na Gaeilge at the Mill Cafe in Castlebridge, a meeting point for Irish speakers

A scheme to encourage people to speak Irish in shops and businesses in Wexford has been launched ahead of the start of Seachtain na Gaeilge on March 1, which offers a range of activities around the county.

According to the 2016 Census, 35.64% of County Wexford’s population indicated that they can speak Irish to some degree, including hundreds of children attending gaelscoileanna.

But the Wexford branch of Conradh na Gaeilge is concerned that many people who have an ability to speak the national language are not getting the opportunity to use it in everyday life.

To mark Seachtain na Gaeilge, the organisation has designed and printed a badge with the words Gaelú Loch Garman (the Gaelicization of Wexford) which it hopes will be worn by Irish speakers in businesses across the county as a signal to the public that they are in a place where Irish can be spoken, whether it’s a simple ‘go raibh maith agat’ or a full conversation.

"We believe this will not only boost the standing of Irish in Wexford and create opportunities for the growth of the language but it will also promote business, with people who desire greater use of the language knowing where they can go to speak it”, said Conradh na Gaeilge activist Síle Mac Réamoinn.

"It came to our attention that there are many businesses in Wexford which have staff members who are able and willing to speak Irish when the demand arise and we hope that this campaign will continue beyond Seachtain na Gaeilge.”

Síle said everyone who is interested in speaking Irish, whether they are fluent or just have a cúpla focal, should look out for the badge which sports the purple and gold colours of Wexford and the words “Labhair Gaeilge Liom”. The badges are available from Conradh ne Gaeilge Craob its Facebook page.

During Seachtain na Gaeilge on Wednesday, March 2 at 8 p.m., the Wexford branch of Conradh na Gaeilge will reconvene for the first time since the start of the pandemic, in the new location of the Scout Hall at High Meadows Community Hub in Clonard (in the car park behind Clonard Church), which is welcome news for those who were unable to join the Zoom groups that kept the branch going for the past two years.

A pop-up group will meet in Harpur 11 Cafe in Peter Street, Wexford on March 2 at 11 a.m. and in the Mill Cafe in Castlebridge on March 9 from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

On St Patrick’s Day, March 17, Mass will be celebrated as Gaeilge in the Friary Church in Wexford town at 10 a.m.

Síle said the the Irish language is alive and well in Wexford and there are several groups and individuals working around the county to promote its everyday use, many of whom gather regularly to speak Irish at “pop-up Gaeltachts”.

The Mill Cafe in Castlebridge, Harpur 11 in Wexford town and the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey are among the venues where a growing number of people meet to speak Irish ..

"Throughout the pandemic Zoom meetings have taken place several times a week involving Gaels from Wexford, other counties and even other countries”, said Síle.

"There is a growing demand for opportunities to speak Irish, not just at events, but on a weekly and daily basis, as part of life”, she added.

Businesses which avail of the badges will be listed by the Wexford Conradh branch.