Wexford saw highest number of ambulance delays to priority calls in first six months of 2021

Ambulance Officer for Co Wexford, Cllr Ger Carthy. Expand
Ambulances queued up at Wexford General Hospital. Expand

Ambulance Officer for Co Wexford, Cllr Ger Carthy.

Ambulances queued up at Wexford General Hospital.

Padraig Byrne

AMBULANCES took more than an hour to arrive at the scene of a life-threatening event on 47 separate occasions in Co Wexford in the first six months of this year; by far the worst in Ireland.

New figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show that nationally, there were 309 instances of ambulances taking more than an hour to reach the scene of a high priority call from the beginning of January to the end of June, with Wexford seeing the most delays followed by Cork (36) and Kerry (30). In fact, the top three counties account for well over a third of all sixty-minute plus response times.

