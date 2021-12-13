Wexford saw highest number of ambulance delays to priority calls in first six months of 2021

AMBULANCES took more than an hour to arrive at the scene of a life-threatening event on 47 separate occasions in Co Wexford in the first six months of this year; by far the worst in Ireland.

New figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show that nationally, there were 309 instances of ambulances taking more than an hour to reach the scene of a high priority call from the beginning of January to the end of June, with Wexford seeing the most delays followed by Cork (36) and Kerry (30). In fact, the top three counties account for well over a third of all sixty-minute plus response times.

For the most part, “distance involved” was the reason given for the Wexford delays, the worst of which took place in March and took one hour and 48 minutes. A response time of one hour and 28 minutes was also logged in May with the reason being that the “resource was stood down for a higher acuity call”

One of the more unusual ones took place in January of this year and saw the original resource (ambulance) stood down en route to the call, as a closer resource became available, only for the second resource to be stood down due to a mechanical issue. In the end it took an hour and 15 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.

A priority emergency call in February was delayed when the crew had to stop to refuel while responding to the incident, which was also said to be a long distance away. More than 40 of Wexford’s call-outs that took more than an hour quoted the distance involved as being part of the problem.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) stressed that “70% of Delta (life-threatening) calls at a national aggregate (not at local level) are responded to within 19 minutes”.

Another issue referenced by the NAS was “longer offload delays at Emergency Departments”, something which has been covered by The Wexford People before. They also state that infection control measures have increased the length of time dealing with patients since the pandemic and that recruitment of paramedics and intermediate care operatives has been “challenging”.

There was some good news for Wexford on this front though, as Ambulance Officer for the county and county councillor Ger Carthy confirmed that six new trainee paramedics are due to commence work at stations across the county this month.

On Wexford topping the list for ambulance delays, Cllr Carthy said: “Wexford has a population of 150,000 people and over 2,000 kilometres of road. It’s a sparse, rural county and as a result it can be difficult to meet those HIQA timeframes.

"What I would say though is that a new operational re-design is currently being completed by Director of the National Ambulance Service Robert Morton which is due to be launched in the New Year which will have a major focus on how the NAS works and looking at things like community intervention etc. I think it’s something that will be of major benefit to the likes of County Wexford.

"In addition, the six extra staff who will be assigned to Wexford ambulance stations on the 13th and 20th of this month will go a long way towards helping and supporting the delivery of pre-hospital care to the people of Co Wexford. Unfortunately, we can’t be on every street corner, but we do our very best to ensure the most timely response to all emergency calls.”