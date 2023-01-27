Wexford roundabout resurfacing to be carried out at night to minimise delays

WEXFORD County Council has urged motorists to expect delays when travelling one of the busiest roads outside of town at night time next week.

To facilitate “essential road surfacing repairs”, Wexford County Council has announced that night works and a stop/go system will be in place at the Barntown (Maldron) roundabout on Monday and Tuesday, January 30 and 31, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

While the decision to carry out the works at night was taken specifically to minimise disruption, the local authority is warning “delays can be expected” and are urging motorists to “leave additional time to complete your journey”.

Works are also weather dependent and dates and times may be subject to change at short notice.