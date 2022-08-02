Wexford’ Rockin’ Food and Fruit Festival worth €2.5m to local economy in Enniscorthy

THE organisers of the weekend’s Rockin’ Food and Fruit Festival in Enniscorthy have expressed delight at the success of the event which in addition to exceeding expectations is estimated to have brought around €2.5m into the local economy.

Throughout the bank holiday weekend locals and visitors to the town were treated to in excess of 40 live music gigs along with an extensive food and craft trail that saw the town buzzing with music and good time summer vibes.

Being able to stage a live event again was something the organisers very much welcomed and the public responded in kind with an overwhelming positive response to what took place.

A spokesperson for the organising committee told the Enniscorthy Guardian that the success of the event far exceeded expectations.

The festival was the amalgamation of the traditional Rockin’ Food Festival and the Strawberry Fair and with that in mind the organisers worked hard to ensure it was an event that people would remember.

This year also marked the first time in over 60 years that the town’s main summer festival didn’t carry the 'strawberry’ name in the title.

While music formed the main core of the festival programme the food and craft trail was also extensive and some of the country’s leading chefs were on hand to showcase their talent and impart their knowledge and expertise on members of the public.

“The quality of local and international food was mouth-watering and festival goers enjoyed a wide variety of food options from all over Ireland and beyond,” said the spokesperson.

Families were at the heart of the event and many of the attractions were either free or low-cost including a fun fair, puppet shows, discos, arts and crafts. While the majority of the music gigs were indoor there was also a buzz of activity around the town centre with live outdoor music and dancing taking place in Market Square. However, while on the surface the event was about music and food there was actually far more to this year’s festival programme with an extensive range of attractions and activities in place to keep all visitors to the town entertained between Friday and Monday.

Commenting on the event, festival chairperson, Eric Barron: “It was an overwhelming success for Enniscorthy and it’s great to see the town alive again. The weekend confounded the expectations of the committee and attracted visitors from near and far."

“Despite our late start, we are thrilled to have delivered the best festival to date," he said.

He said the feedback was “hugely positive from festival-goers, vendors and local businesses” and the committee is very appreciative of the support and help from Wexford County Council, Faílte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East and all the event sponsors including Creane & Creane, Enniscorthy Credit Union, Simply Better at Dunne’s Stores, Newline Oil and the Friends of the Festival.

Event organiser, Amanda Whitmore, from AW Marketing said: “We were delighted to bring such a level of activity to Enniscorthy, our social media reach for the weekend was in excess of one million and we are delighted with the positive reaction. The town was alive and kicking and roll on 2023.”