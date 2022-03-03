Wexford rockers get frisky with a whole new sound

The cover of The Frisky Gypsys new single 'Born to Believe'.

FOR one Wexford rock band the dawning of a new year has meant adopting a different sound and leaving the recording studio with all guns blazing.

Mind you, anyone familiar with The Frisky Gypsys will know they’ve never been a band to shy away from experimenting with their music. However, even long-time fans of the band might be a little surprised with the sound of new single, ‘Born To Believe’, which was officially released on Friday, February 25. That release also coincided with the band’s debut headlining appearance at legendary Dublin venue, Whelan’s.

‘Born To Believe’ is a force to be reckoned with and hints at a band brewing with confidence and ready to take on the world.

Recorded and produced by Gavin Glass at Orphan Recording Studio, the song is an up-tempo pop-rock workout which bears subtle hints of classic acts like the Smiths and the Cure mixed with Lloyd Cole & The Commotions, but with a vibrant, modern sounding twist.

There is also a new wave pop feel to the sound that is compelling. Obviously, with someone like Gavin Glass at the helm one expects the production to be crisp and there is bright clarity to the music with each instrument sitting perfectly in it’s own place within the overall mix.

There is a fantastic descending guitar riff after each line of the pre-chorus which is absolutely brilliant and extremely effective.

The backing vocals are also excellent and there is a lovely little rock ‘n’ roll guitar riff in the accompaniment immediately after the main vocal line of the chorus that is very effective.

There is a brilliant, upbeat vibe to the song that is infectious and it’s a track that should help open doors for the band and earn new fans along the way.

The band is looking forward to a busy time ahead this year and received a fantastic response to the Whelan’s show so it won’t be a surprise if more Dublin gigs take place over the coming months.